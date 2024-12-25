Learning how to set up a PS5 Pro will have you enjoying Sony's most powerful console in no time at all. For starters, this is a slightly different console when compared to the base edition, and you'll want to take extra care to ensure you're getting the most out of the new bells and whistles.

The PS5 Pro boasts improved ray-tracing, a beefed-up GPU, as well as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, Sony's proprietary AI-powered upscaler, leading to the best-looking games we've seen this generation. Of the PS5 Pro-enhanced titles, it's clear that we've reached new levels of fidelity, with the best PS5 exclusive games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now featuring Fidelity Mode level graphics while maintaining a super smooth frame rate.

To make sure you're making the most of your shiny new console, here's how to set up a PlayStation 5 Pro, including a step-by-step breakdown from unboxing to your very first game launch.

A PlayStation 5 Pro console

Monitor or TV

A mobile device that can be used to sync your console in the PlayStation App (optional)

Number 1 crosshead Phillips screwdriver (optional for adding SSD expansion)

Steps for how to set up a PS5 Pro

Unbox your main PS5 Pro console and included parts, taking care to collect the two horizontal stand feet

Plug in your PS5 Pro to a monitor or TV and power it up to follow the initial setup steps

Connecting the PS5 Pro to the internet, login or set up your PlayStation Account, and then, if needed, transfer data from an existing PS5 or PS4 console

Step by step guide

1. Unbox your PS5 Pro (Image: © Future) Setting up a PS5 Pro is incredibly, satisfyingly easy. Begin by ensuring you have enough space to unbox your new console, then proceed to remove all the items from the box, taking specific care to not misplace the translucent feet.

2. Plug in, power up, and follow initial steps Attach the feet, and plug in the HDMI cable and power cable. Connect the PS5 Pro to a TV or monitor and power the console up. You'll be greeted by a very cool graphic as the Pro gets going. Next, the PS5 will walk you through a host of setup steps very simply. Here you'll plug in the controller, sort out the screen and display size, HDR, colors, and contrasts, language selection, power options, and all that good, basic stuff. You'll then connect to the internet and download any system updates it requires and restart. It'll then likely update the DualSense controller once it's restarted.

3. Sign in and transfer data (if appropriate) (Image: © Sony/PlayStation) Sign in to your PlayStation account (there are multiple ways to do this, via QR code or link), or set up your new one. The most important step, however, is likely going to be transferring data from an existing PS5 or PS4 console - of course, if this is your first PlayStation then you can ignore this. If you have an existing PS5 or a PS4, make sure it's switched on, and connected to the local network. This can either be via wi-fi, or ethernet cable (this will make for a speedier transfer). You can choose what exactly to transfer over, with the more apps, games, and data you choose, the longer it'll take. If you'd rather, you can complete this step later, or simply redownload your games and data onto your PS5 Pro. Otherwise, you're then all ready to go!

FAQs

Can I play my PS5 games on PS5 Pro? Yes! You can play all of your PS5 games on PS5 Pro. The vast majority will receive a boost, while a select few actually have dedicated PS5 Pro versions. This varies game by game, but should be enabled as standard when launching games like Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Can I upgrade my PS5 Pro's storage? While the PS5 Pro does boast a 2TB storage unit as standard, some may wish to add an additional SSD expansion. To do so, you will need an M.2 SSD unit, and a #1 Phillips or cross-head screwdriver. Sony has a breakdown online to follow, which is the first thing you should do once your PS5 Pro is out of the box, if you're expanding the storage, of course.

Does PS5 Pro come with a disc drive, and how do I add one? No, the PS5 Pro does not come with a disc drive. To get one, you'll need to purchase it separately. For the latest info on where to pick one up, be sure to visit our guide on where to buy a PS5 Pro Disc Drive. To add a PS5 disc drive, and if you're lucky enough to have picked one up, you'll want to install it and we recommend doing so right at the very beginning of the above process. Thankfully, it's as easy as laying the console down onto its front, removing the larger faceplate, and then slotting in the disc drive, as shown above. You won't need any additional tools here, but a flashlight can help you see where the disc drive slots in.

(Image credit: Sony)

Does PS5 Pro come with a vertical stand? No, the PS5 Pro does not come with a vertical stand. If you want to pick one up, it'll cost you $29.99 / £24.99. Be aware that you can lay your PS5 Pro horizontally, and the base model does come with little stand feet to help prop it up.

Final thoughts

You now have all the knowledge necessary when it comes to setting up a PS5 Pro. Whether you're going to be playing the latest PS5 Pro-enhanced games, or enjoying a boost to your PS4 game collection, it's currently the most powerful console on the market. For our recommendations on what games to start with, be sure to check out our article on the PS5 Pro enhanced games to try first.