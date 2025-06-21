I am a long-time, committed PlayStation fan, so there was never really any doubt that I'd get a PS5 Pro.

I'm always after the most powerful gaming console available, and with PlayStation being my platform of choice, upgrading from my OG PS5 to the Pro was only a matter of time.

It's price tag remains a big hurdle, and it really is too expensive for a home console in my eyes, but, equally, the technical capabilities of what it offers under the hood are worth the cost - especially for enthusiasts. I wouldn't go back to a regular PS5 or PS5 Slim as my main machine any time soon.

After having had the premium console for around seven months now, and seeing the upgrade first hand, it's definitely changed my PlayStation experience. I love the console and would heartily recommend it if you have the budget. Here's why:

I never have to worry about storage

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Even before I booted up a single game when I was first setting up the PS5 Pro, I was impressed at just how many games I could cram into its 2TB of internal storage.

I kept installing games, and it kept slotting them into its digital shelves neatly and without complaint. Game after game, after game, after game; PS5 or PS4, it just gobbled them all up.

And that's before I even got to fitting my trusty Sabrent PS5 SSD, which I could easily swap from my OG PS5 to my Pro in order to house even more games.

After implementing this extra PS5 storage, there was literally no need to even bother adding a PS5 external hard drive with the Pro. I've barely ever had to worry about increasing the size of my SSD either, as my existing model plus the 2TB drive has proved more than sufficient so far.

I cannot get enough of the graphics and performance

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

I was always someone who leaned more toward visual quality over performance, but the Pro has completely changed my mindset.

Previously I would be fine with 30 frames per second (yes, honestly, you do get used to it) if it meant I was getting every detail possible from the game. I particularly love being able to bask in a game's landscapes and environments, so the extra fidelity does go a long way.

Now, however, I can't have anything less than the same amount of detail flowing seamlessly and smoothly at high frame rates.

And with the magic of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) at my fingertips, I can have exactly that - and it's become jarring to go back to anything else (not to sound too much like a graphics snob).

Running the likes of The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Demon's Souls at a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second thanks to the wizardry of PSSR is an absolute dream - and I still can't get enough.

The Pro has made me wish my 4K QLED TV was 120Hz

(Image credit: shutterstock / Gorodenkoff)

Growing from that appreciation for everything running at 4K 60fps has been the undeniable realization that I now really want (maybe even need) a new TV.

My current Samsung Q6F 4K QLED TV is no slouch to be clear, and is not ancient by any means, but the lack of 120hz support is incredibly clear now that I have upgraded to the Pro.

When I was initially testing the PS5 Pro, moving it between my 60Hz TV and 120Hz gaming monitor, it was immediately clear that you get more graphical options when plugging it into the latter.

In particular, I hugely enjoyed what I consider to be the new Goldilocks console gaming graphics setting, which is the '40 fps' modes as they are often referred to.

Sitting between the PS5 Pro's boosted quality and performance modes, this in-between option is the perfect mix of the two and is a means to get a native (not upscaled) 4K resolution running at around 40 frames per second which is smoothed out perfectly by 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) tech.

I found this to be absolutely joyous in games like Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. The only problem for me is that I only got them on my 120Hz-capable gaming monitor, not on my 4K QLED TV.

As a result, I'm still pining for those modes on my big screen, and in my main set up, so what I really need is one of the best gaming TVs to go with the Pro to make sure I'm getting the most out of the console, and certainly one of the top 120Hz 4K TVs.

I'm moving house soon, so I'm eyeing up an LG C4 to provide the solution for this, but any of the above would do.

I now get more enjoyment out of my PlayStation Portal

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

The boost to the WiFi capabilities of the PS5 Pro has also made my PlayStation Portal experience considerably better.

Compared to my PS5, which I previously paired the Portal with, my experience with the remote play handheld is more stable, gives me consistently higher quality imagery, and is, overall, much faster.

We can probably put this down to the Pro's use of Wi-Fi 7 and the improved wireless connectivity that it offers, which is a tangible boost over the OG PS5.

I'd wager that it's this difference that has helped me play my PS5 Pro through my Portal from as far away as Germany, but also just enjoy games so much more on the handheld when I'm sharing the sofa with my wife.

But, I still crave console covers

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

If these just one thing I can't shake, though, it's the frustration that my setup looks so...default, let's say.

Unlike the PS5 Slim in my office, which now sports a beautiful Volcanic Red outfit, the PS5 Pro is still sitting in its boring OG get-up seven months on as Sony hasn't released any other options. This seems like a bit of a missed opportunity, and one that could surely be remedied.

We already know that all the Pro's covers pop off like the PS5 Slims, and that the largest two are the same as the Slim's, so it seems like a no-brainer to be able to make some bespoke ones for the premium console - as well as offer users the same customization potential that the other PS5's have.

I've got a whole DualSense and PS5 accessory collection to think about matching, let alone that of an overall console gaming setup. C'mon, Sony, give us the Pro plates!