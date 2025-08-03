As great as the best Android phones are nowadays, they can always be made better when you bring an accessory (or two) into the mix. And while we’ve seen tons of manufacturers develop neat MagSafe accessories that easily attach to the latest iPhones, there are plenty of worthy options for the Android crowd, too.

There are Android accessories that can provide better protection for your device, amp up its camera capabilities, or even extend its battery life well beyond a typical charge. The problem is that there are arguably too many products to choose from, and it can therefore be tricky to know which accessories are actually worth buying.

Below, we've rounded up six of the best Android accessories. You'll find options for enhancing your phone's photography skills, battery life, tracking capabilities, and more, and our picks should work with the vast majority of devices.

1. ShiftCam ProGrip (best for photography)

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

While there’s no arguing against the convenience of smartphone photography, especially in how quickly you can share photos with friends and family after they’ve been taken, phones can never really match dedicated cameras when it comes to the feel of the whole thing. Feeling the camera grip in your hand and the physical press of the shutter button never gets old, but there is a way of recreating it on your trusty Android phone. Enter the ShiftCam ProGrip .

This eye-catching accessory adds a full-on DSLR-style camera grip to your phone, with a front-facing shutter button to boot. The grip itself feels very comfortable in the hand, and it makes it easier to shoot stable video footage too, as your hands are less likely to wobble. Having that physical input in taking a picture forces you to slow down and be more precise in the shots you want to take, much like how you would with one of the best cameras .

Thanks to a swivel mount for your phone, you can quickly shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientations, depending on the type of photo/video you want. When you need to review the pictures you’ve taken, you can even put the ProGrip on its side and have it act as a stand for your phone, giving you the freedom to scroll through your camera library.

While the ProGrip connects to your device over a Bluetooth connection, it can also serve as a power bank, wirelessly charging your phone whilst it’s docked. This is brilliant for making sure that you have plenty of battery to get you through a day’s worth of shooting. You can even charge over a wired USB-C connection if you’d prefer.

If you want to crank up the professionalism even further, there’s a mount to connect a tripod, making the ProGrip a great option for both time-lapse photography and filming yourself talking to the camera. You’ve got plenty of options here for elevating your shots beyond what your smartphone is typically capable of.

2. Chipolo Pop (best tracker)

(Image credit: Chipolo)

We know what you’re thinking – aren’t Bluetooth trackers primarily meant to keep tabs on things like your keys or luggage? Yes, that is their core function, but that’s not the only thing they can do. Case in point, the colourful Chipolo Pop can also be used to track down your phone when you’ve misplaced it, which makes it a brilliant accessory to have for peace of mind.

All you have to do is pair the Pop with your smartphone of choice, and if the latter does go for a walkabout to some unknown location, you can simply double-press on the Chipolo Pop and your phone will start ringing. Given just how important our phones are nowadays when it comes to payments, mapping and more, permanently misplacing your phone can be catastrophic, so anything that can prevent that from happening is well worth the price of admission.

As we mentioned, however, the Chipolo Pop isn’t just meant for keeping an eye on the whereabouts of your phone; it can do the same for anything that you attach it to. Unlike Apple’s AirTag , which requires special casing prior to attachment, the Chipolo Pop has a helpful keychain loop right from the jump, so you don’t have to spend anything beyond paying for the product itself.

The Pop is also one of just a handful of Bluetooth trackers that work with Google’s Find My Device network, so if your luggage does get lost at the airport, you’ll have an easier time of tracking it down than with more walled-off systems like the one used by Tile trackers.

While only a minor feature, we do love the fact that you can get the Chipolo Pop in one of six vibrant colourways. If you’re sick of generic-looking tech, then the bright primary color options here are just the remedy.

3. Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh (best portable charger)

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

At this point, it feels as though everyone has at least one or two power banks kicking around in a drawer, but if there’s one that you absolutely should keep with you at all times, it’s the super-powered Anker Nano. The brand has been making some of the best power banks for years, but with the Nano, it's found the perfect blend of functionality and portability.

Starting with the massive 10k capacity, the Anker Nano has more than enough to charge up your phone from 0% to 100% and still have enough left over for a top-up. It can output at 30W too, so you won’t have to wait too long for the battery to charge either. It’s great for an Android phone, but it can just as easily be used to charge up another device you might have on your person, like a tablet.

You don’t even have to worry about bringing a cable with you, as there’s one built into the thing. If you do want to charge up more than one device at a time, then you have that option with USB-C and USB-A ports, and there’s a helpful display on the front to let you know how much battery is left, and how long it’ll take to replenish the power bank when hooked up to a power outlet.

There are power banks with larger capacities in Anker’s range, but the Nano’s pocketable size means that it can easily fit into a bag or rucksack without ever feeling cumbersome, perfect for when you’re traveling light.

4. Insta360 Flow 2 Pro (best for shooting video)

(Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

If you want to start filming content for YouTube or social media, you definitely don’t need a dedicated camera to get the job done. The quality of footage on the latest Android phones is more than up to the task, although the one area where it falls short is in stabilization, which can only really be fixed by picking up a gimbal. DJI used to be the go-to brand in this arena, until the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro came along to shake up our ranking of the best phone gimbals.

This gimbal has so many features on board that it’s tricky to know where to start with it all. At its core, it’s a three-axis gimbal that can keep your phone level as you film, so even if you run with the device in hand, you’ll barely notice any movement in the final footage.

The control stick at the center of the gimbal allows you to move your phone around freely, so you can frame each shot exactly how you want it, and you can quickly change between portrait and landscape mode in just a few button presses. The design itself has been refined over a handful of iterations, making the process of unfolding the gimbal and diving into filming feel faster than ever.

When you want to film a tracking shot – presenter-style – all you have to do is either drag your finger across the screen in the Insta360 app to highlight the subject/object you want to follow, or press once on the trigger button to have it automatically decide what to focus on. It can even turn 360 degrees on its axis, and the built-in selfie stick can add some height to those shots too.

As a final boon, because of how draining a day of filming can be for your phone’s battery, the Flow 2 Pro can be used to charge it up over a wired connection. The gimbal itself has a 10-hour battery life, so either way, you’ll be more than covered as you try to get all of the shots you need before calling it a day.

5. Hollyland Lark M2S (best for capturing audio)

(Image credit: Chris Rowlands)

With either the ShiftCam ProGrip or the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, you won’t have anything to worry about when it comes to recording professional-looking videos, but an area where Android phones don’t quite stack up without a little assistance is in audio recording. There are some great options to get around this, including the powerful DJI Mic Mini , but for overall value, it’s the Hollyland Lark M2S that just can’t be beat.

For starters, this set of wireless mics and a plug-in receiver massively undercuts the competition on price, so you aren’t having to fork out a small fortune just so you can enjoy clear audio in all of your videos. Plus, it almost goes without saying, but by having two mics from the jump, you can record interviews quite easily with this kit.

The mics themselves only weigh 7g each, so they can sit comfortably on your lapel without ever dragging it down. Despite their miniature frame, they can also run for up to nine hours at a time, with an overall battery life of 30 hours when you factor in the charging case.

Even though the sound that these mics capture is brilliantly crisp, there is a noise-cancelling mode that’s worth toggling if you find yourself filming in busy areas. It can dispel unwanted background noise and hone in on your voice, saving you from having to spend tons of time editing after the fact.

It’s also worth mentioning just how handy the plug-in receiver is when out on location. With a lot of wireless mics, the receiver needs to be mounted on a cold shoe, which, unless you have a phone tripod that carries one, is just an added hassle that you shouldn’t have to deal with. Here, the receiver is small enough to just connect directly into your phone’s USB-C port and hang there, making for a far more portable experience overall.

6. Belkin BoostCharge Pro (best for wireless charging)

(Image credit: Future)

This might seem a bit obvious to some, but if you still don’t have a wireless charger for your phone in 2025, what on earth are you doing? At this point, the convenience of wireless charging is just too good to pass on, and the feature is a given in pretty much all premium Android handsets now. Even a good number of mid-range handsets now incorporate the feature too.

Anker has already been mentioned once in this list, but its closest competitor in the realm of charging accessories is Belkin, and while the latter does tend to focus primarily on MagSafe-enabled devices for iPhone, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is intended for the Android crowd.

The pad features a larger-than-average charging space, which, in addition to its non-slip surface, goes a long way towards preventing any mishaps where you think your phone has been getting a top-up but it’s actually been positioned slightly off from where the charging coil needs it to be.

You can get up to 15W charging with the BoostCharge Pro, and thankfully, you don’t have to remove your phone’s case when you do want to give it some juice (so long as it doesn’t exceed 5mm in thickness). The small LED indicator also confirms that charging is actually taking place, just to assuage any concerns.

Belkin has made sure to implement not one but two thermal protection systems to combat overheating, which can often be a problem with some wireless chargers, so your phone is in good hands here.