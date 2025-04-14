The latest AirTag alternative from Chipolo comes in color

It's a small, circular tracker that works with Apple or Google's Find My network

It has a built-in keyring hole for easy attachment, a speaker, and an easily replaceable battery

Sure, Apple’s AirTag might be the top dog in the world of iPhone item trackers, thanks to an exclusive feature or two. But what if I told you there is another item tracker that is just as compact, has a built-in key ring for easy attachment, and comes in several vibrant colors?

Sold, right? Well, the Chipolo Pop is precisely that and is simply the colorful AirTag that I’ve always wanted. I bet a few of you've wanted that as well. Chipolo, with several other models, is not a brand-new entrant into item trackers either.

Further, the Chipolo Pop supports Apple’s FindMy standard, so it will fast-pair with an iPhone and live within the FindMy app, but it’s also fully compatible with Android and Google’s network. If you’re already sold, it’s up for order now at $29 / £30 from Chipolo for one or $89 / £90 for four of them. And if you prefer Amazon, it's also up for order there.

Six colors to choose from

(Image credit: Chipolo)

Just like an AirTag or even the MotoTag – a Motorola-made item tracker that looks like Apple’s – the Chipolo Pop is a circular item tracker just 38.8 millimeters in diameter. It’s about the size of an AirTag nut and levels up the experience in two key ways.

First, it comes in six colors: blue, yellow, red, green, black, and white. Second, it has a built-in key ring hole so that you can easily attach it to a set of keys, a bag, or really anything else. Chipolo ships it with a color-matched key ring as well.

It’s also powered by a commonly found battery, the CR2032 – just like the AirTag. Chipolo says the Pop should last for up to a year of use. With the IP55 resistance, it can also handle a bit of water and dust. That’s handy for an item tracker that could get left outdoors.

Maybe the single biggest advantage of the Chipolo Pop is that it integrates with Apple’s or Google’s FindMy device networks. This means that the tracker's location will ping off thousands of these devices to help give an accurate location. Apple’s network is made up of iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That also means that after you get the Chipolo Pop and are ready to set the item tracker up, you’ll need to hold it next to your Android phone or iPhone and follow the splash screen that appears on the device. During this, it will also link with your Google or Apple account.

(Image credit: Chipolo)

You can also stretch the mileage of the Pop and get more features with the Chipolo app for Android or iOS – here, you can set a custom alert and even have it ring your device if you click the button on the Pop in. That’s a trick even Apple’s AirTag can’t do. On Android, you can also set up alerts to notify you if you leave the Pop behind.

While we haven’t tested it yet, there is a speaker integrated within the Pop – so you can ping it and hear your selected chime – and Chipolo promises it offers a “seriously loud ring.”

So, for those with an iPhone, minus the AirTag’s Precision Finding, the Chipolo Pop is basically the colorful AirTag I’ve always wanted. It nearly checks off all the boxes, doesn’t raise the price, and stretches the value further.

Case in point, if I get a Chipolo Pop, I don’t need to buy an additional accessory to attach it to my keys or a backpack. That isn’t the case with an AirTag.

If you’re eager to add the Chipolo Pop to your keys, backpack, or other items, you can order it right now from Chipolo’s online store or on Amazon.