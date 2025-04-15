After launching iPhone cases in 2024, Beats is now ushering in cables

It's a further expansion into mobile accessories with a focus on affordability and fun colors

Beats is making three cable types in two sizes and four colors

Beats has already had a packed 2025 with the much-anticipated release of the Powerbeats Pro 2, but for the tech brand’s second act it’s striking a slightly different tone. No, it’s not a follow-up to the return of the iconic Pill speaker or a new shade of Solo Buds; instead, it’s a new mobile accessory and one that I couldn’t be more excited about.

Alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in September of 2024, Beats introduced its iPhone case – a sleek, ergonomic plastic one that had a microfiber lining to protect the hardware, support for MagSafe, and maybe most importantly, a sapphire layer for Camera Control.

And now Beats is making cables. No, not for audio but for charging devices and even accomplishing data transfers. Best of all, like the Solo Buds, these are platform agnostic and look to use the same high-end braided materials of the Apple-made ones, but with fresh, vibrant, and plain fun shades.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Beats Cables will come in three models for this launch: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning. You can pick between a shorter 20cm size or a longer 1.5m one, and Beats is offering four colors: Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

The best part, though, might be the price. In either size for just one cable, it’s $18.99 / £18.99 / AU$28.95, or Beats is selling two 1.5m cable packs for $34.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.95. That price just includes the cable, or two, with Beats being quick to note that no power adapter is included. In the new advertisement spot, and in shared images, Beats Cables are shown being plugged into Apple 20-Watt bricks, so for now, Beats isn’t entering the power market.

Though, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this mobile accessory division of Beats expanded again. First we got cases, now cables and I wouldn’t mind the return of a MagSafe battery pack in some fun colors.

As far as the specs are concerned, Beats Cables are designed to plug and play with both Apple-made devices and Android ones. The USB-C to USB-C cable are designed for charging at up to 60-watts, provided the power source and device it's plugged into support this. These cables also support USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. You can use these for syncing, charging, and CarPlay with an iPhone, or even for Android Auto with an Android device.

USB-A to USB-C does work with both Apple and non-Apple devices, but the spec is a bit lower for charging at up to 15-watts. Data transfer speeds are the same up to USB 2.0. You can also use either USB-A to USB-C or USB-C to USB-C cables to power other Beats devices like the Pill or to recharge headphones.

Beats USB-C to Lightning cables support fast charging with select Apple devices – think the iPhone, iPad, or even AirPods. You can also data sync or use these for CarPlay.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

All of these boast a braided, colorful design with color-matched ends and Beats says these are reinforced to prevent fraying and go through thousands of hours in testing to ensure durability. While it isn’t specified if recycled materials are used in the cable itself, the packaging is made from 100% plant-based material.

TechRadar will be putting these cables through some tests in short order, and if it’s anything like the Beats cases for the iPhone 16 lineup, I have a feeling these will be a hit. Especially for those who have ever wished Apple’s USB-C to USB-C cables were a bit more affordable or came in some fun colors – this is the solution.

Beats will begin selling its USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lighting cables in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red in 1.5m or 20cm sizes direct from Apple – and likely on Amazon – right now, and will arrive in Apple Stores on April 17, 2025.