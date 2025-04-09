Disneyland Resort will let you have a say in its night-time spectacular, but you’ll need an iPhone or Android to do it

Disneyland is prepping for its 70th anniversary

For the first time, park guests will be able to vote for which characters appear in a show

World of Color Happiness! features fountains, lighting, lasers, fogs, mist sprays, and flame effects

Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary – more specifically, its 70th anniversary. And, Disney is looking to pull out all the stops, including rolling out new and enhanced experiences at theme parks Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.

While I hope that includes some new dance moves for the delightful BDX Droids, the upgrades and entirely new immersive experiences extend beyond Galaxy’s Edge at the park.

We already knew that Disney was prepping a new World of Color evening show – aka a ‘night-time spectacular’ – at Disney California Adventure dubbed ‘World of Color Happiness!'. It’ll still feature an impressive water show with jets, fountains, and mist sprays that turn into a screen on projections, lasers, and even flames that tell a story on. It looks very impressive, and the new show is promised to evoke ‘happiness’ and will be hosted by Joy from Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

(Image credit: Disney Parks/Future)

It’ll no doubt be an impressive event – but, even neater is the level of interactivity that Disney has announced for the show. Via the Disneyland app for Android or iOS, park guests can vote for which emotion from Inside Out will be featured in scenes. This means that each showing of ‘World of Color Happiness!’ could be different from the previous night in that you’ll be able to vote to see Sadness, Anger, Disgust, or Envy featured throughout.

You’ll likely need to have a park ticket registered to your Disneyland account to take part, and location services are required – this way, you can vote if you’re in the park. As Disney does and how Moritz Bächer, the Associate Lab Director of Disney’s Zurich-based robotics team previously told TechRadar, this is a case of technology being used for storytelling.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Disney has previously allowed MagicBand+ – a wearable bracelet that acts as your ticket for park entry and to ride well rides – to glow and vibrate for different experiences. In fact, with ‘World of Color’ at Disney California Adventure and fireworks shows at Disney Parks around the globe, we have been able to interact before.

But now, the Disneyland app, which is used for countless other things like ordering food, viewing photos, or making reservations, can let you have a say in the night-time spectacular. This is the first time Disney has used this interactive feature of voting for what character will be featured in a show.

It also comes at a time when Disney Parks is ushering in more immersive visuals. As part of Season of the Force at Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, you’ll see scenes from the Star Wars projected on the spires of Batuu at the park. It looks incredibly impressive and is a perfect use of the park's land.

No one’s seen ‘World of Color Happiness!’ just yet, but from the teaser image, it’s set to offer an immersive, happiness-inducing journey with some Disney characters, and you might just be pulled more into it thanks if you opt to vote.

Of course, it’ll also be neat to see a movie screen made of water with lasers for color, jets, and even flames in a lake.