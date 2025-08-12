Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be released by Crunchyroll in cinemas in the US and the UK on September 12 (Australians will be able to watch it in theaters on September 11), with Channing Tatum announced as a fresh face for the English dub cast. We're still waiting on word for when the movie will drop on the streaming service, but we shouldn't have to wait too long.

Like me, you might think this is an incredibly random career move for the A-lister who’s since become known for rubbing chest oil over himself for screaming old ladies in Magic Mike, but according to Variety, he became a fan of the hit anime series while watching it with his daughter. A few phone calls later and he’s officially part of the team.

Fans of the show will know Demon Slayer is no stranger to releasing movies in between seasons – the films help to remind us of what happened in the previous season’s final episode before previewing the first episode of the upcoming season (to learn more read our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order). Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is no exception, picking up from The Pillars facing Muzan and deciding to attack him together. Even so, The Pillars find themselves transported to the Infinite Fortress before they get anywhere near him, getting separated in the process.

Tatum will play Keizo, the owner of a martial arts dojo who later becomes an Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki. He’s coming after our main character Tanjiro, meaning Tatum should have a pretty meaty role in the English dub. As far as I’m concerned, this random news means the actor needs to do the funniest possible thing: dust off his Gambit voice, or something similar, for the job.

Gambit + Channing Tatum = the best Demon Slayer Infinity Castle English dub cast ever

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26 - YouTube Watch On

Yes, Gambit will return in Avengers: Doomsday. Yes, the infamously shelved solo movie could someday be back on the cards again given how popular the superhero was in Deadpool & Wolverine. But wouldn’t it be absolutely hilarious to pull a voice like that out in the most random of contexts – namely, in one of the best anime shows of all time?

Cast your mind back to mid-2024. Hopes were sky high that Marvel movies were about to be course-corrected back to greatness, and themed popcorn buckets were starting to be thrown in our faces like there was no tomorrow. Ryan Reynolds’ X-Men team-up hit the screen and did exactly what it needed to, with a few well-hidden cameos thrown in for good measure. Obviously, Tatum became the best of these as soon as he opened his mouth, settling on a Cajun accent that’s somewhere in between real life and an Elvis impersonation.

Though he was allegedly told, according to an interview with Access Hollywood, to “dial it up” during filming, I’ve still got no idea what was going on in his mind when he was preparing for the role. Still, it had me laughing until I had tears in my eyes, going to show Tatum has so much more versatility than being an action star or a chiseled, lap-dancing pinup. As a hardcore anime fan for decades now, the medium is not only the perfect way to take the biggest risks, but it’s also where the boundaries of creativity can be pushed the most outrageously.

In short, anything goes in anime. We’ve had shows with talking fridges, dads accidentally turning their kids into slime and people reincarnated into spiders. For Tatum to fully embrace the opportunity, he’s got to go for it, and who knows what other ridiculous voices he has tucked away in his locker. I’ll have my Crunchyroll subscription locked and loaded for the moment Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle lands, so don’t disappoint me, Chan man.