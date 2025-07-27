How to watch Demon Slayer in order – your guide to watching the hit anime ahead of the new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' is the Japanese manga series that the movies and shows are adapted from.

Demon Slayer is one of the most beloved anime properties on the planet. The popularity of Tanjiro’s tale of discovery to become one of the fabled Hashira demon slayers has led to a plethora of animated seasons, spin-offs and feature films.

Hold out your hand and we’ll guide you confidently though the crowded slate of Demon Slayer offerings to give you a solid foundation of how to watch the anime. We're here to help you discover all the devilish insanity of manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed property that moved to the big and small screen produced by Ufotable.

With 63 episodes total and a sprinkling of condensed compilation movies, it’s easy to get confused in your viewing journey but relax your breathing as help is here to get you psyched about the new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy that's coming on September 12, 2025.

Whether you leapfrog some of the franchise’s offerings, travel a strict path forward, or strike out on your own after building a base of knowledge after 2019’s debut animated series, follow the trail back to this unofficial map of Demon Slayer if you ever get lost along the way!

Demon Slayer season 1 (Unwavering Resolve Arc)

This is the most obvious place to start, the original 26-episode anime series from 2019. You’ll have a perfect baseline here that delivers the entire origin story of Tanjiro Kamado and reveals how his family was attacked and killed by demons.

A Hashiri demon slayer spares his little sister Nezuko, who has been converted into one of the hellish creatures. Tanjiro and Nezuko leave their snowy village and set out on an adventure where he is recruited to become a Demon Slayer and learn the tricks of the trade all while battling hellspawn beings on his quest.

Demon Slayer season 2 part 1 (Mugen Train Arc) or the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Movie

At this point you have a decision to make. Fans can either get on board the seven-episode Mugen Train Arc series for Demon Slayer season 2 that spans episodes 27-33, or punch your express ticket and ride the 2020 Mugen Train movie first, which was presented as a direct sequel to season 1.

Season 2 part 1 is a chopped-up edition of the “demon attack on the rails” movie with the Flame Hashira but contains added sequences and music, including a prequel episode that takes place prior to the film’s events. Best bet is to do the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film right after season 1, then circle back for just that backstory episode 1 of season 2 for bonus content.

Demon Slayer season 2 part 2 (Entertainment District Arc)

Now that we’re off the train we’re chugging into the next batch of original Demon Slayer chapters from 2021-2022 that run from episodes 33-44. Here, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke creep into the Yoshiwara Red Light District with Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui dressed as women.

They plan to investigate Uzui’s missing wives but soon clash with an imposing Upper Rank demon named Daki. Grab a snack and catch your breath here and brace yourself for the home stretch of 19 more episodes!

Demon Slayer season 3 (Swordsmith Village Arc)

Released in 2023, Season 3 covers 11 episodes total or the continuity encompassing episodes 45-55 by official tally. It follows Tanjiro as he enters the secret Swordsmith Village for repairs to his weapon that was damaged in the Entertainment District, when the Upper Rank demons Gyokko and Hantengu are dispatched by the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji to slaughter the community.

Demon Slayer season 4 (Hashira Training Arc)

Demon Slayer season 4 was the last TV-aired season released in 2024 and includes only eight episodes numbering 56-63 if you’re still keeping count. This mission finds Tanjiro undergoing a furious training regimen with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, to learn new skills and abilities in preparation for the Demon Slayer Corps’ imminent battle with Muzan in his ongoing goal to become a member of the high-ranking Hashira warriors.

At this point you should be fully satiated in Demon Slayer lore and adequately equipped to engage with the first entry of a three-film finale that just had its record-breaking launch in Japan on July 18, 2025 and will be coming soon to a region near you later this year.

Demon Slayer compilation movies

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's deadly Kizuki demons (Image credit: Ufotable)

The other two feature films, 2023’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village and 2024’s Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training are merely truncated compilation movies covering the same narrative territory as seasons `3 and 4 so we recommend just watching the full seasons and skipping those movies altogether to escape any repetition or overlap.

Demon Slayer: The Movie – Infinity Castle

The first entry in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle feature film trilogy directed by Haruo Sotozaki is due to strike theaters in the US, Canada, and the UK.on Sepember 12, 2025.

It serves as a closing out of the series by adapting the manga’s Infinity Castle Arc where Muzan Kibutsuji traps Tanjiro and his Demon Slayer Corps inside his castle stronghold and a climactic battle between the Demon Slayers and the Upper Moons of Muzan’s Twelve Kizuki Demons unfolds. It's gonna be an epic end!

All Demon Slayer episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll in the US, UK and Australia. Those in the US and UK, can also stream the anime show Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix.