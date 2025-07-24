We know all too well that Avengers: Doomsday will put Robery Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom front and center, but if rumors are to be believed (first discussed by entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni on The Town podcast), Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be the new Marvel movie’s secondary lead character.

Chris Hemsworth’s potential casting update in Avengers: Doomsday makes sense, given that he’s the most prominent Avenger of the bunch out of the movie’s confirmed cast, meaning it’s only natural he’ll step up to lead our heroes as the newbies find their feet and the X-Men make their full transition into their new cinematic universe.

I should stress “confirmed” here. After the studio’s five-hour Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement that convinced millions of people to watch a bunch of empty chairs, it’s still suspected that a hefty percentage of actors involved in the movie have been kept under wraps. If any of the original Avengers who survived the post-Thanos chaos happen to pop up, it could be endgame (pun intended) for Thor’s leading man reputation. Even so, how much attention anyone can successfully draw away from Doom himself remains to be seen.

Regardless, I’ve been keeping an eye on Hemsworth’s moves in the build-up to Doomsday filming (in a non-stalkery, appreciative way), and one of his biggest new projects likely explains how he’s prepared for Marvel’s most momentous moment of the decade. And if I’m right, everyone else he’s squaring up to better be wary.

Chris Hemsworth’s new series Limitless was ideal training for Thor’s return in Avengers: Doomsday

Limitless: Live Better Now | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’m talking about the second season of Limitless: Live Better Now, Hemsworth’s documentary series made in conjunction with Darren Aronofsky, Disney+ and National Geographic. We’re veering off course from how he was pushed to his limits the first time around, instead exploring how to live a better life through three high-stakes challenges focused on pain, fear, and cognitive decline. Translated, that means scaling the highest man-made rock climbing wall in Switzerland, being put through South Korea’s rigorous SAS training program and learning the drums to play with Ed Sheeran on his most recent sold-out stadium tour.

Not only does this mean Thor can now serenade Doctor Doom with ‘Thinking Out Loud’ if it all goes belly up, but the physical and mental demands of Hemsworth’s tasks should mean he’s in the best shape possible to give the action-packed performance of his life. From the trailer alone, we see him push through feats that even his stunt double hasn’t had to endure, going far beyond the typical fitness regimes we know the actor has always kept up with. He’s not so successful when he’s hooked up to a cramp simulator while trying to play Jenga with his mates, but hey, even the best of us are wiped out by a bad tummyache.

Taking on two huge physical feats within the last year likely means Hemsworth’s resilience is built up to brand-new levels, with the Swiss climbing wall and South Korean training regime being among the hardest in the world to get through. It’s also likely he’s built up a new kind of tolerance for managing pain (episode 3 will look at this more directly), meaning he can push himself ever further on Marvel’s set. Does this mean Doctor Doom can do less fictional damage on our alleged lead Avenger? I’d like to think so.

Thankfully, we’re going to get Limitless episodes a lot sooner than we have to wait to find out if Thor is indeed our second lead in Doomsday. Limitless arrives on Disney+ (internationally) and Hulu (US) on August 15, 2025, with all three episodes released in one go. Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, 2026, delayed from its original release date of May 1, 2026.