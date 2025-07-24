San Diego Comic Con 2025 is officially underway, and despite Marvel not appearing in this year's lineup, there's still a packed slate of entertainment panels and exclusive previews for the most-anticipated upcoming movies and TV shows.

I'll be rounding up some of the biggest movie and TV show announcements from the Comic Convention, including for returning series such as Peacemaker season 2 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 as well as for TV premieres such as Alien: Earth and IT: Welcome to Derry. That's on top of upcoming movies including Predator: Badlands and Tron: Ares.

There are close to 50 panel sessions in the schedule that studios such as Disney and Universal Pictures and streamers including Hulu and Paramount+ are hosting for some of their biggest movies and TV shows, so it's going to be a busy few days of announcements. For all the latest, follow along below.