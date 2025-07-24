San Diego Comic Con 2025 live – the biggest movie and TV show announcements from Peacemaker season 2, Predator: Badlands and more
Move over Marvel
San Diego Comic Con 2025 is officially underway, and despite Marvel not appearing in this year's lineup, there's still a packed slate of entertainment panels and exclusive previews for the most-anticipated upcoming movies and TV shows.
I'll be rounding up some of the biggest movie and TV show announcements from the Comic Convention, including for returning series such as Peacemaker season 2 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 as well as for TV premieres such as Alien: Earth and IT: Welcome to Derry. That's on top of upcoming movies including Predator: Badlands and Tron: Ares.
There are close to 50 panel sessions in the schedule that studios such as Disney and Universal Pictures and streamers including Hulu and Paramount+ are hosting for some of their biggest movies and TV shows, so it's going to be a busy few days of announcements. For all the latest, follow along below.
SDCC 2025's movie and TV show day 3 schedule
It's another equally busy day on July 26 as the lineup includes panels for Bob’s Burgers season 16, the live-action Coyote vs. Acme, Futurama season 13, Abbott Elementary season 5, The Bad Guys 2, The Simpsons season 37, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, The Rookie season 8, American Dad! season 20, Family Guy season 24, Paradise season 2, Spartacus: House of Ashur, Ghosts season 5, Peacemaker season 2, Project Hail Mary, Interview with the Vampire season 3, IT: Welcome to Derry and Twisted Metal season 2.
SDCC 2025's movie and TV show day 2 schedule
On day two (July 25), we're expecting to hear about Outlander season 8 and the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Resident Alien season 4, Upload season 4, Phineas and Ferb season 5, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Rick and Morty season 8, Alien: Earth, Butterfly, Nobody 2, Lil Kev, The Long Walk, Solar Opposites season 6, Lilo & Stitch, Gen V season 2, King of the Hill season 15, Predator: Badlands, Dexter: Resurrections, TRON: Ares, as well as upcoming Neon movies Keeper and Together.
SDCC 2025's movie and TV show day 1 schedule
A reminder that the programming schedule for Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 for Comic-Con 2025 are live! Click the links to view! #SDCC2025Sat: https://t.co/7PmMfDQCwI Sun: https://t.co/yXy73eGzsl pic.twitter.com/6GnfQUYAcOJuly 14, 2025
This year's SDCC will kick off with a celebration for the 20th anniversary for Avatar: The Last Airbender, followed by panels with the cast and crew of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, Twisted Meal season 2, The Strangers – Chapter 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and South Park season 27 on July 24.
When is San Diego Comic Con 2025?
A post shared by Comic-Con International (@comic_con)
A photo posted by on
San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2025 begins on Thursday, July 23, and will run throughout the weekend until Sunday, July 27. Each of the four days has a packed schedule of celebrity panels, exclusive previews and interactive exhibits, but the first three days are the most busy for movie and TV show announcements.
I'm Amelia, the senior editor of entertainment at TechRadar, and I'll be bringing you all the info you need ahead of the SDCC's official start.