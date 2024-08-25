Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2: Disney Plus release date prediction, likely cast, and more news and rumors

Ahsoka Tano still has a big role to play in that galaxy far, far away – but how will she make it home?

Ahsoka season 2: key information - Announced in January 2024

- No release date announced

- Will stream exclusively on Disney Plus

- Main cast expected to return

- No official plot details or footage revealed yet

- Building up to a "climactic story event" that will merge its storyline with those in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka season 2 will continue the story of Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan whose story, alongside her Mandalorian apprentice Sabine Wren's, clearly isn't done yet. Indeed, with Lucasfilm and parent company Disney announcing that Star Wars: Ahsoka will get at least another season, the duo will be back for more adventures on the small screen at some point.

So, what do we know about the Disney Plus show's second chapter ahead of its eventual debut? In this guide, we've rounded up every big piece of news, plus the occasional rumor or 10, on Ahsoka's next installment. That includes our thoughts on when it'll be released, its likely cast, potential plot threads, and more.

Full spoilers follow for Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1, as well as other TV series tha take place in the post-Return of Jedi timeline, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Season 1 reunited former Star Wars: Rebels heroes Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Although StarWars.com confirmed – in January 2024 – that the series is returning, an Ahsoka season 2 release date hasn't been announced. We don’t even know whether it'll start filming before many other new Star Wars movies and TV shows, either, although creator, showrunner and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (in June 2024) that "right now, my focus is very clearly on [Ahsoka] season 2."

So, what could that mean in terms of its launch date? Currently, there aren't many other big Star Wars projects in active development. One that'll surely impact Ahsoka season 2's development, though, is The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, which Filoni – alongside frequent Star Wars collaborator Jon Favreau – is also working on. Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's eagerly anticipated big-screen debut is due to go into production this year, before The Mandalorian and Grogu lands in theaters in May 2026.

If the first Star Wars film – since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker – takes precedence from a principal photography perspective, it's possible Ahsoka's next season will take a developmental backseat. If it does, its own shooting schedule might not start until mid- to late 2025, which means we wouldn't expect to see it arrive on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, until late 2026 at the very earliest.

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 cast: likely and rumored

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is sure to return as General Hera Syndulla from season 1 (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Major spoilers follow for Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucasfilm and Disney are yet to confirm who’s coming back, but we’d bet a sizeable number of galactic credits on these actors returning for Ahsoka season 2 :

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

David Tennant as Huyang

Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla

Claudia Black as Klothow

Jeryl Prescott Gallien as Aktropaw

Jane Edwina Seymour as Lakesis

Chopper as himself

Sadly, there is one significant absentee from season 1. Ray Stevenson, whose fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll was one of the show’s standout characters, passed away in May 2023. Star Wars doesn’t traditionally recast roles, but Ahsoka's season 1 finale hinted that Baylan still had a significant part to play. A more recent story on ComicBookMovie.com reports that Lucasfilm is seeking a "white man in his 50s/60s", a casting call that would fit Skoll’s description, so maybe the studio wil recast Skoll.

Despite being the focus of three (prequel) episodes of animated series Tales of the Empire, Diana Lee Inosanto is not expected to return as Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth, seeing as the character died in the Ahsoka season 1 finale.

There could, however, be cameos from other familiar faces, as pretty much every Rebel who survived Return of the Jedi is still active at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Anthony Daniels had a brief appearance as C-3PO in season 1, but the most likely returnee is surely Zeb Orrelios. Having served on the Ghost alongside Sabine, Hera, Ezra, surly droid Chopper, and late Jedi Kanan Jarrus throughout Star Wars: Rebels, the Lasat is overdue an appearance in Ahsoka. Expect Steve Blum to reprise his voice role as he did in The Mandalorian season 3.

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 story speculation

The story of Baylan Skoll (pictured) is tied to the Mortis gods and the origins of the Force (Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd)

Full spoilers follow for Ahsoka's first season.

Official plot details for Ahsoka season 2 are thin on the ground, but we've got some idea of what could transpire, based on how its forebear ended. For a round-up of everything that happened, read our Ahsoka season 1 ending explained article.

For those who don't want to click on the aforementioned link, though, here are some key story details: Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Jedi support droid Huyang are currently trapped on the world of Peridea in a distant galaxy, so their first order of business is likely to be getting home. Whether that involves enlisting the help of the resident Noti (a cute, snail-like species native to Peridea), hitching a ride with the Purrgil space whales (as Ahsoka did in season 1), or something more magical, though, is unclear.

Speaking of magic, no live-action Star Wars project has explored the mythology of the Force in as much detail as Ahsoka. Season 2 is primed to continue that deep dive, especially after Baylan Skoll’s search for answers led him to a pair of statues carved into the cliffs of Peridea. They represent the Father and (we think) the Son, two of "the Ones" (essentially, they represent god-like beings in this universe) from the planet Mortis. Anakin encountered them in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and they have a crucial role to play in maintaining the balance of the Force. Morai, the owl-like convor who appears to Ahsoka in season 1 episode 7, is a manifestation of the Daughter, who represents the Light Side of the Force. The Son is her Dark Side counterpart.

Anakin Skywalker has graduated to Force ghost/mentor status (Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd)

Anyway, Tano, Wren, and Skoll aren't the only beings marooned on Peridea. Skoll's Dark Side apprentice Shin Hati, who he has little use for now, is also still knocking about. She was last seen riding alone into the wilderness of Peridea, but it’s unlikely we’ve seen the last of her.

We can also expect Ahsoka’s old Jedi master Anakin Skywalker to guide her – Obi-Wan Kenobi-style – from a more spiritual plane across this mysterious worl. In season 1, he communed with his former Padawan via the mysterious World Between Worlds, before showing up as a Force ghost in the finale.

"My feeling about Anakin is that George [Lucas] resolved everything about Anakin," Filoni told Vanity Fair in November 2023. "I don’t think I have anything to do there. I’m not trying to add anything to that. Everything Anakin’s involved with is about [Ahsoka]. It’s about her point of view on Anakin. It’s about what Anakin taught her. He’s there in more of an Obi-Wan role that we saw in the old movies."

Will New Republic Chancellor Mon Mothma finally do something about the resurgent Empire? (Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd)

While Ahsoka and Sabine are stuck in another galaxy, Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn has made the return journey after being exiled to parts unknown in Star Wars: Rebels. Thrawn’s Star Destroyer – the Chimaera – was last seen heading for Dathomir, the base of the Nightsisters. A trio of these Force-sensitive witches – Klothow, Aktropaw, and Lakesis – aided his long-prophesised comeback, and he’s likely to call on their services again in his pursuit of power.

He won’t be short of help, either. When the so-called Shadow Council met in The Mandalorian season 3, the leaders of the Imperial Remnant were already anticipating Thrawn’s return. He’s long been seen as the "heir to the Empire", a figure capable of pulling disparate factions together, and Filoni is positioning the Chiss officer as the Big Bad at this point on the timeline.

"When Timothy Zahn wrote Heir to the Empire [a 1991, no-longer-canon novel], Thrawn became this very iconic villain, because he was different than anything we’d seen before," Filoni told Empire magazine in April 2023. "He wasn’t another helmet-wearing, lightsaber-wielding bad guy, you know? There’s a lot of pull to make characters that are like Vader, because it is so iconic. But the boldness that Tim had was to make somebody that wasn’t like that, that didn’t have those abilities, but could fight in a different way. In the words ‘Star Wars’, the ‘war’ part of it – him being a Grand Admiral, a leader, a military strategist, a Moriarty archetype, someone that will out-think you, out-strategise you – that really resonated. He’s a critical player in this time period."

The Shadow Council were already planning for Thrawn's return in The Mandalorian season 3 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Up to now, the New Republic's government has been strangely complacent about the rise of the Imperial Remnant, with only the likes of General Hera Syndulla and X-Wing pilot/Outer Rim cop Carson Teva alert to the danger. Now that wannabe Jedi Ezra Bridger has returned from his own extended stay on Peridea (and been reunited with Hera, his former commander on the Ghost), though, he’s in a strong position to warn everyone about the clear and present danger posed by Thrawn.

We’re expecting this to be a major aspect of the Ahsoka season 2 story. That said, after key plot points from The Mandalorian season 2 were resolved in episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, there’s every chance Thrawn and Ezra’s story will continue in the The Mandalorian & Grogu – or even Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which releases in December – before Ahsoka rematerializes.

Ahsoka season 2 trailer: is there one?

There won't be a season 2 trailer for a long time. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

It’s currently way too early for an Ahsoka: season 2 trailer. Going on past Star Wars form, we’d expect the first footage to appear four to six months ahead of release. We'll update this section once one is revealed.

Where to watch Star Wars movies and TV shows

Tales of the Jedi looks back on Anakin and Ahsoka's master/apprentice relationship (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If you want to watch or revisit previous Star Wars adventures ahead of Ahsoka season 2, every movie and TV show in the official canon is available on Disney Plus.

Long-running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (set between Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith) is a good place to start, as it details Ahsoka Tano’s formative years in the Jedi Order as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. Ahsoka subsequently cameos in animated form in Star Wars: Rebels (set in the run-up to Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope), and in live-action in episodes of The Mandalorian and the Book of Boba Fett. Her backstory is also the subject of three standalone episodes in anthology series Tales of the Jedi.

For more details on when and where Ahsoka and company appear, read our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

Where does the Star Wars universe go after Ahsoka season 2?

Grand Admiral Thrawn is being positioned as the primary villain of the post-Return of the Jedi era (Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd)

Whatever form the big cinematic event – involving characters from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and more – takes, we can expect it to be epic. "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea," Filoni told Empire magazine. “[It has to be] a monumental moment in the time period that changes what’s happening. What Tony [Gilroy, Andor showrunner] has done and what we did in Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You’re looking for those moments that define an era, and that’s what the films really should be about – whether it’s characters coming together or a defining moment."

The interweaving plots, then, are all building up to what’s been described by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy as a "climactic story event". The culmination of the post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling will be a theatrical movie directed by Filoni. It’s widely expected to pull various plotlines together, laying the groundwork for the rise of the First Order, the events of The Force Awakens, and beyond.

Telling Vanity Fair about his plans for Ahsoka season 2 and his as-yet-untitled film, Filoni said: "I’m setting up what seems to be a larger conflict with the Imperial Remnant. That conflict can’t just mirror what we’ve seen before. It has to take on a different shape. It can’t just be the Empire versus what looks like the Rebellion, or even the Republic. It has to be visually different". Here's hoping it's worth the wait.

For more Star Wars coverage, see which Lucasfilm series made it onto our best Disney Plus shows list. Alternatively, see why Star Wars should learn from Andor and stop making Disney Plus shows that are so obsessed with the Jedi or why Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has already got a lot of convincing to do.