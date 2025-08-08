Is Thunderbolts* set to land on Disney+ before the end of August?

Thunderbolts* might drop on Disney+ in late August

A leaked advert has indicated it'll be with us before the end of the month

It was the final Marvel Phase 5 movie to land in theaters

Thunderbolts* is reportedly set to make its bow on Disney+ in late August.

The Marvel movie, which underperformed at the box office following its global theatrical release in early May, is seemingly coming to the streaming service on Wednesday, August 27.

A leak that's like a bolt out of the blue (Image credit: Reddit)

As I outlined in my Thunderbolts* on Disney+ piece, Marvel's parent company hasn't officially confirmed when the Marvel Phase 5 film will join the movie ranks of its primary streaming platform. However, a TV spot caught by an eagle-eyed fan in Greece, which they subsequently uploaded a screenshot of to the Marvel Studios sub-Reddit today (August 8), the Florence Pugh-fronted superhero film apparently revealed it'll land on that date.

I've reached out to Disney for an official comment on the leak and I'll update this article if I receive a response.

Thunderbolts* didn't perform as well as many expected at the global box office (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts* was the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films that was released this year. However, despite being met with critical acclaim – read my Thunderbolts* review to see what I thought of it and where I subsequently ranked it in my best Marvel movies guide – the ensemble flick struggled to translate positive word of mouth into substantial ticket sales.

Indeed, it ended its run at the worldwide box office with an underwhelming $382.4 million haul. That's enough to make it the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 so far (at the time of publication, anyway). Nevertheless, it's a far cry from the financial windfalls of Marvel films of yesteryear, including 2019's Avengers: Endgame ($2.8 billion), 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92 billion), and even last year's Deadpool and Wolverine ($1.3 billion).

In spite of its box office underperformance, Thunderbolts* is an integral part of the Marvel Multiverse Saga that'll be wrapped up with the next Avengers films – Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars – that are due out in December 2026 and December 2027 respectively.

For more details on how it helps to set up events to come in those Marvel Phase 6 movies, read my Thunderbolts* ending explained piece.