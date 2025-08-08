- Thunderbolts* might drop on Disney+ in late August
- A leaked advert has indicated it'll be with us before the end of the month
- It was the final Marvel Phase 5 movie to land in theaters
Thunderbolts* is reportedly set to make its bow on Disney+ in late August.
The Marvel movie, which underperformed at the box office following its global theatrical release in early May, is seemingly coming to the streaming service on Wednesday, August 27.
As I outlined in my Thunderbolts* on Disney+ piece, Marvel's parent company hasn't officially confirmed when the Marvel Phase 5 film will join the movie ranks of its primary streaming platform. However, a TV spot caught by an eagle-eyed fan in Greece, which they subsequently uploaded a screenshot of to the Marvel Studios sub-Reddit today (August 8), the Florence Pugh-fronted superhero film apparently revealed it'll land on that date.
I've reached out to Disney for an official comment on the leak and I'll update this article if I receive a response.
Thunderbolts* was the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films that was released this year. However, despite being met with critical acclaim – read my Thunderbolts* review to see what I thought of it and where I subsequently ranked it in my best Marvel movies guide – the ensemble flick struggled to translate positive word of mouth into substantial ticket sales.
Indeed, it ended its run at the worldwide box office with an underwhelming $382.4 million haul. That's enough to make it the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 so far (at the time of publication, anyway). Nevertheless, it's a far cry from the financial windfalls of Marvel films of yesteryear, including 2019's Avengers: Endgame ($2.8 billion), 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92 billion), and even last year's Deadpool and Wolverine ($1.3 billion).
In spite of its box office underperformance, Thunderbolts* is an integral part of the Marvel Multiverse Saga that'll be wrapped up with the next Avengers films – Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars – that are due out in December 2026 and December 2027 respectively.
For more details on how it helps to set up events to come in those Marvel Phase 6 movies, read my Thunderbolts* ending explained piece. Once you're done reading that article, check out more Marvel coverage from yours truly below.
