- Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature practical web-swinging
- It's the first time it's been used in one of the webslinger's solo MCU movies
- Marvel fans think a Wolverine foe might join the film's extensive rogues gallery
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bringing back one of the best aspects of the Andrew Garfield-led films – but some fans are more concerned about yet another villain who might appear in the Marvel movie.
With filming in full, erm, swing on the wallcrawler's next big-screen outing in Glasgow, which is being used as a stand-in for New York City (NYC), Spider-Man devotees have flocked to the Scottish city to catch a glimpse of the fan-favorite superhero. Just days into the Marvel Phase 6 film's lengthy shoot, we've got confirmation that it'll feature the long-overdue return of practical web-swinging.
As you'll see from the fan-shot footage above – thanks to Movie Effects for rounding up said footage into a single video – at least one Brand New Day set-piece will include Spidey physically swinging through NYC.
Here's another angle, courtesy of YouTube user Jack Lewis, of one of Spider-Man 4's action sequences being filmed:
Practical web-swinging was used in Garfield's two outings as the iconic webhead. However, that changed when Tom Holland's version of the character was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
Since then, Spider-Man's solo movies and appearances in the two latest Avengers flicks have featured CGI recreations of Peter Parker's alter-ego swinging through his home city. Thankfully, Brand New Day director Daniel Destin Cretton wants to bring back that feeling of Spidey traversing NYC as practically as possible. That's a far cry from Jon Watts' stance on the matter, with the filmmaker behind the hero's first three MCU movies telling Collider that physical web-swinging is "boring" and "looks dumb".
Is Spider-Man 4 teasing a Silver Samurai appearance or an armored Mr. Negative?
As you'd expect, most Marvel fans are delighted to see practical web-swinging return in Brand New Day. There's a small contingent, though, who are fiercely debating the potential appearance from Silver Samurai, a villain more commonly associated with iconic X-Men character Wolverine, is Spider-Man's fourth standalone MCU flick.
Yesterday (August 5), screenshots of the Pinterest account owned by Brand New Day costume designer Monica Avitto showed an image album labeled 'Spider-Man'. In it, numerous photographs of ancient Japanese attire can be seen, including samurai armor, Edo period hachi-gane, and ninja-inspired costumes.
Monica Avitto, the costume prop modeler for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’, has created a moodboard for the film’s villain. pic.twitter.com/unYZGfRy9SAugust 5, 2025
Predictably, some observers immediately suggested that Silver Samurai is set to appear. After all, this villain is the most recognizable shogunate-influenced character in Marvel Comics, so it has to be him, right?
If you believe a fair number of commentators on this Reddit thread, yes – but not everyone thinks that'll be the case. Indeed, some think Mister Negative, a relatively recent addition to Spider-Man's rogues gallery who's rumored to make his live-action debut in Brand New Day, is the reason for Avitto's research. As Redditor Strong_Salad3460 rightly points out in the aforementioned thread: "It couldn't possibly have anything to do with Mr. Negative and the Inner Demons [the name of Mr. Negative's gang] who are known to wear Samurai inspired masks and wield katanas."
Until Marvel and/or Sony give us more official details, or more set leaks hit the internet, this debate will rage on for a while yet. But, what do you think? Could we see Silver Samurai in Spider-Man 4? Or is an armored Mr. Negative going to show up instead? Let me know in the comments.
For now, read my dedicated guide on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and check out the section below for the latest news on one of next year's most exciting new movies, which arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.
