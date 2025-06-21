Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly feature a big character from Daredevil: Born Again – but not the one Marvel fans really want to see

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a major character from Daredevil: Born Again

They aren't one of the two individuals that Marvel fans want to see in the movie

Audiences have long clamored for a Spider-Man and Daredevil big-screen team up

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to include a major character from Daredevil: Born Again.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), who claims the forthcoming movie will feature a fan favorite who's appeared in Daredevil's first TV show on Netflix and its recently released sequel on Disney+.

So, who's the individual in question? Have Sony and Marvel finally answered fans' perennial prayer for a big-screen team-up between Tom Holland's webslinger and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock? Or is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk set to feature as Spider-Man 4's primary antagonist?

Sorry to disappoint you all, but it's neither of those actors. Instead, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character who's reportedly set to turn up in Spider-Man's next solo flick. Now, a lot of people – myself included – are big fans of Bernthal and his take on Frank Castle. Nonetheless, I'm sure MCU devotees were hoping Cox or D'Onofrio was the individual who'd appear in Spider-Man 4.

If THR's sources are to be believed, Brand New Day would represent the second time that Holland and Bernthal have teamed up on a project. The duo were also part of the cast for Pilgrimage, an Irish medieval film that arrived in theaters in July 2017.

What role could The Punisher play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

How will Frank Castle fit into Spider-Man 4's story? (Image credit: Netflix/Marvel Television)

Nobody outside of the Marvel Phase 6 movie's chief creative team knows, but we can certainly speculate on Frank Castle's involvement.

For one, his inclusion suggests that Brand New Day's plot might be more grounded than its predecessor. Indeed, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, aka one of the best Marvel movies post-Avengers: Endgame, was a multiversal affair. If The Punisher is part of Brand New Day's growing ensemble, it would be bizarre to include him if Sony and Marvel haven't collaborated on a film with street-level story sensibilities.

It's possible that he may be drafted in to help tackle one of the original Avengers who's also slated to appear, too.

In late May, rumors emerged that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk will have a major role in Spider-Man 4. Industry insiders indicate that The Hulk will, well, Hulk out at some point in Brand New Day. If he does, Spidey could use Castle's assistance in stopping the big, mean, green machine if he goes rogue and/or starts rampaging through New York City. Castle has worn the War Machine armored suit in Marvel Comics, too, so he could make use of James 'Rhodey' Rhodes' super-suit to help tackle The Hulk.

Of course, the biggest question of all concerns the level of violence Brand New Day will contain. Bernthal's Castle has only appeared in R-rated MCU projects – those being, Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, and The Punisher, all of which are among the best Disney+ shows around.

However, the wallcrawler's next film is nailed on to be a PG-13 film (in the US, anyway) when Brand New Day releases on July 31, 2026. Given how one of Bernthal's non-negotiables was the retention of the character's hyperviolent tendencies in Born Again season 1 and other projects he's set to appear in, such as The Punisher's standalone Disney+ special and Daredevil: Born Again season 2, it'll be interesting to see how an ultraviolent character like The Punisher is utilized in a more family-friendly Marvel production.

Do you think Bernthal will appear in Spider-Man 4? Is Frank Castle a good inclusion if he does? Let me know in the comments.