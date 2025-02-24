Spider-Man 4's release date has been pushed back – and the Marvel movie's delay is all Christopher Nolan's fault

Spider-Man 4 's release date has been pushed back one week

The joint Sony-Marvel movie will now launch in theaters on July 31, 2026

The studios don't want Tom Holland's next superhero film to be released so close to Christopher Nolan's next movie

Marvel and Sony have announced a new release date for Spider-Man 4 – but don't worry, you won't have too much longer to wait for its arrival.

Last Friday (February 21), the studios, which are working together on their fourth Spider-Man movie, announced that it'll arrive one week later than its original launch date of July 24, 2026. It'll now swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

So, what's behind the release date switch-up? It's all Christopher Nolan's fault. The multi-award-winning British filmmaker's next movie – The Odyssey, an epic retelling of the eponymous poem penned by Ancient Greek poet Homer – is set to arrive on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon will be the movie's lead and, ironically, Holland is part of its all-star cast that'll also feature his Spider-Man co-star (and long-time girlfriend) Zendaya.

Clearly, Marvel and Sony don't want Spider-Man 4 to go toe-to-toe with Nolan's latest big-budget team-up with Universal Pictures. Sure, the webslinger could more than hold his own against The Odyssey, but it makes sense to delay Spidey's next big-screen adventure to generate more ticket sales and, by proxy, more profit for the pair. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned over $1 billion during its run in cinemas worldwide in late 2021, and the wallcrawler's next film should be as successful, if not more so, than its forebear. Getting out of The Odyssey's way, even if it's just by an extra week, should help the Marvel Phase 6 film to do that.

What do we know about Spider-Man 4 so far?

Zendaya's (left) role in Spider-Man 4 will be a small one, according to a new report (Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment)

The best place to learn more about Holland's next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) outing is by reading my dedicated Spider-Man 4 guide. It'll give you the lowdown on everything from its confirmed cast, story specifics, and why it's sandwiched between the next two Avengers flicks – those being Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are currently slated to land in theaters in May 2026 and May 2027. Spider-Man 4's launch delay is equally beneficial as it'll provide some much-needed breathing room between Doomsday's release and its own, too.

New cast and plot rumors have emerged over the past few days that I haven't covered in my Spider-Man 4 hub yet, though, which may be of interest to you. According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Jacob Batalon won't be returning as Ned Leeds for Spidey's next MCU adventure. Zendaya's MJ will only have a small role in proceedings, too, with director Daniel Destin Cretton seemingly set to introduce a new supporting cast for Holland's Peter Parker.

Until Marvel and/or Sony confirm anything, I'd advise you should take the above with a huge pinch of salt. There's been plenty of speculation about Spider-Man 4's cast and story in recent months but, its release date, Cretton's hiring, and Holland's return aside, nothing has been officially announced. Once something is, you'll be sure to hear it from me. In the meantime, find out how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order or see if you agree with my ranking of the best Spider-Man movies.

