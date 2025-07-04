Tom Holland should be on the Glasgow-based set of Spider-Man 4 in early August

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly start filming in August

Tom Holland's next outing as the famous webslinger will initially be shot in Scotland

The Marvel Phase 6 movie is currently due to be released in July 2026

The production wheels on Spider-Man: Brand New Day are finally ready to turn after reports emerged it'll start filming in August.

Cameras will begin rolling on Tom Holland's next big-screen outing as the famous Marvel superhero next month, according to two Scottish outlets. The Glasgow Times and Herald Scotland have indicated principal photography will get underway on August 2, with Glasgow acting as a cost-saving stand-in for New York City.

Both newspapers have reported that numerous roads will be inaccessible to vehicles (except for emergency services) and the public from July 28 until August 13. Production designers and set dressers will move in to alter the appearance of certain streets to give them an American feel before the Marvel Phase 6 movie's first scenes are filmed between August 3 and 8.

There's no word on which actors will be present on set to start shooting Spider-Man 4, but I'm hoping that some of my biggest questions about the forthcoming flick will be answered once filming begins.

What questions do I want answering when filming on Spider-Man 4 starts?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's initial days of filming might reveal some surprising details about it (Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment)

The main query I have is who's actually been cast in Spider-Man's latest adventure.

So far, Holland is the only actor confirmed to appear. He'll reprise his role as Peter Parker and his superhuman alter-ego, but the rest of the movie's cast remains a mystery.

Well, on the official confirmation front, anyway. There have been plenty of rumors, plus unofficial actor confirmations via the trades, about who'll show up in one of 2026's most anticipated new movies.

For example, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have been linked with roles in Brand New Day. The pair last appeared in a Marvel film in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but they also played MJ and Ned Leeds in Holland's two other solo movies. Considering how the aforementioned flick ended, it's unlikely they'll have substantial roles this time around.

Elsewhere, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is reportedly set to co-star alongside Holland in Spider-Man 4. There's no word on who she might portray, but Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have their theories.

There are numerous other new and established MCU characters who could show up. Brand New Day may bring John Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher to the silver screen for the first time. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk has also been tapped to appear in Spider-Man 4 if online gossip columns are to be believed. There's speculation that three big Spider-Man villains could pop up in Brand New Day, too.

Away from its potential castings, I also want to know if it'll be another multiversal film or not. I'd prefer Brand New Day to be more of a street-level story for the wallcrawler, but considering No Way Home made over $1 billion globally thanks to its multiversal Spider-Man team-up, I wouldn't be surprised if some parallel universe shenanigans have been woven into its plot.

I don't expect Spider-Man 4's first few days of filming to confirm or deny any or all of these rumors. Nevertheless, whether some of them are officially addressed by Marvel and/or Sony, or we discover more details by way of any leaks that emerge from its set, I'm hoping we learn something new about its cast and plot ahead of Spider-Man 4's July 31, 2026 launch date.