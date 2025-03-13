Marvel reportedly casts Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in Spider-Man 4, but I don't want her to tackle the roles she's rumored to play

News
By published

Stranger things have happened

A collage of Tom Holland&#039;s unmasked Spider-Man and Sadie Sink&#039;s Max in Stranger Things season 4
Tom Holland might be sharing the screen with Sadie Sink in the next Spider-Man film (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures/Netflix)
  • Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is reportedly set to appear in Spider-Man 4
  • Deadline suggests Sink will play one of two big characters in the MCU
  • I'd like to see Sink play a lesser-known superhero in the Marvel movie

Sadie Sink has signed on to appear in Spider-Man 4, according to Deadline.

The Stranger Things star, who plays Max Mayfield in the hugely successful Netflix show, is reportedly due to star opposite Tom Holland in the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. Filming is set to begin in mid-2025, so it makes sense that cast announcements would start to leak out via Hollywood's biggest trade publications.

If Deadline's report is accurate, Sink, whose star has grown since she first appeared in season 2 of one of the best Netflix shows ever made, will be the first new cast addition for Spider-Man's fourth solo film. Holland, who'll reprise his role as Peter Parker and his superhero alias, is the only actor confirmed to appear so far. Zendaya, who portrayed MJ in the webslinger's first three standalone MCU flicks, is also expected to return, but that hasn't been officially announced by Marvel.

I've reached out to Disney and Marvel for comment on Sink's supposed hiring. I'll update this article if I hear back.

Will Sadie Sink play Mary Jane or Jean Grey in Spider-Man 4?

Max levitating in Stranger Things season 4

Marvel fans are already debating who Sadie Sink could play in Spider-Man 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

Per Deadline's sources, Sink, who'll return as Max in Stranger Things season 5, will play one of two important individuals in the Marvel Phase 6 film. Indeed, the outlet suggests she'll portray Jean Grey or, in Deadline's words, "another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character", which is code for Mary Jane Watson.

The latter wouldn't be a huge surprise and Sink seems tailor-made for Peter's fiery, perennial love interest. However, the MCU already has one MJ – i.e., Zendaya's Michelle Jones. Adding another one in the form of Mary Jane would only confuse viewers, especially if Zendaya's MJ plays any kind of supporting role in Spidey's next big-screen project.

Iconic X-Men member Jean Grey is another great fit for Sink. Again, though, it would be odd if one of the most popular mutants of all-time was first seen in a Spider-Man film. I think a lot of people would prefer Grey to be introduced as part of the legendary super-team instead.

That said, I could see a situation where Grey pops up in the wallcrawler's next movie, which was originally going to be released in theaters on July 24 but recently saw its release date pushed back by one week to July 31. Spider-Man 4 is sandwiched between the next two Avengers movies, so it's likely that it'll be another multiverse-centric movie. If it is, it wouldn't be as big of a shock to see Sink's Grey, who may potentially hail from another dimension, enlist Spidey's help to try and fix whatever happens in Avengers: Doomsday, aka the first of the two aforementioned Avengers movies. Don't forget, Parker is a genius is his own right, so he could have a solution to whatever Grey needs a hand with.

A screenshot of the superhero Firestar in a Marvel comic book

Could Sink actually playing a live-action version of Firestar? (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There is another character who Sink might play, though, and it's such a left-field option that, while it's unlikely to happen, would be an incredibly crowd-pleasing one.

What if – and it's a big if – Sink plays Firestar? Not only is she a redheaded superhero, but Firestar, whose real name is Angelica 'Angel' Jones, actually has a history with Spider-Man that initially began on the small screen. Indeed, she made her debut in an animated series called Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, which originally aired on US network NBC in the early 1980s. She's since gone on to feature in various Marvel comic book series, video games, and TV shows. Firestar has also fought alongside the X-Men before, too, so one of Deadline's sources could have got their wires crossed. Hey, I live in hope!

If Marvel and Sony (remember, the latter owns the live-action rights to Spider-Man and the characters within his orbit) really want to set tongues wagging, hiring Sink to play Firestar would be an absolutely brilliant move. It would prevent viewers' confusion about the existence of two MJs in the MCU, allow someone else to play Jean Grey post-Multiverse Saga, and introduce audiences to a brand-new character in a live-action format. Make it so, Marvel and Sony.

For more news and rumors on Spidey's forthcoming MCU flick, check out my dedicated guide on Spider-Man 4. Alternatively, see how Daredevil: Born Again has given me hope that the titular hero will eventually team up with Spider-Man, or why Born Again episode 3 might have given us our another clue about Miles Morales' existence in the MCU.

You might also like

Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: $9.99$4.99 at Marve

Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel
The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too. But, be quick – the deal expires on May 5!

View Deal
TOPICS
Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A collage image of Tom Holland&#039;s Spider-Man looking annoyed and Christopher Nolan holding an Oscar
Spider-Man 4's release date has been pushed back – and the Marvel movie's delay is all Christopher Nolan's fault
A collage of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 just gave me hope that the titular hero will join forces with Spider-Man in the MCU, but it won't happen on Disney+
A collage image showing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk smiling at each other across a diner&#039;s table in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again cast and character guide: who's playing who in the Marvel TV show on Disney+?
A collage image of Daredevil and Spider-Man looking at each other and separated by a white line
Marvel fans are convinced that the new Daredevil: Born Again trailer includes a Spider-Man Easter egg, but I'm not buying it
A collage of Iman Vellani&#039;s Kamala Khan in Marvels, Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom at Comic Con 2024, and Hailee Steinfeld&#039;s Kate Bishop in Hawkeye
'We take the comprehensive view': Joe and Anthony Russo drop big hint over Marvel heroes from Disney+ shows appearing in Avengers 5 and 6
A collage image of Foggy Nelson sitting at a table and a close-up of Muse in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again viewers have two wild fan theories about Foggy Nelson and Muse after the Marvel TV show's debut, but I think there's only one that might be right
Latest in Entertainment
A collage of Tom Holland&#039;s unmasked Spider-Man and Sadie Sink&#039;s Max in Stranger Things season 4
Marvel reportedly casts Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in Spider-Man 4, but I don't want her to tackle the roles she's rumored to play
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari single-seater F1 car during the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers&#039; Presentation in Milan, in March 2025
How to use a VPN to watch Formula 1
Glasgow Rangers&#039; Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers runs with the ball during a UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match in March 2025
Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream: How to watch UEFA Europa League online
Tottenham Hotspur player Lucas Bergvall participates in the match at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League
Tottenham vs AZ live stream: How to watch the Europa League online from anywhere
A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame
'We will draw inspiration': Joe and Anthony Russo reveal which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series have influenced Avengers 5 and 6's plot
Latest in News
A collage of Tom Holland&#039;s unmasked Spider-Man and Sadie Sink&#039;s Max in Stranger Things season 4
Marvel reportedly casts Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in Spider-Man 4, but I don't want her to tackle the roles she's rumored to play
Google Gemini Robotics
Gemini just got physical and you should prepare for a robot revolution
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
Y2K cast looking shocked
Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
More about entertainment
Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari single-seater F1 car during the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers&#039; Presentation in Milan, in March 2025

How to use a VPN to watch Formula 1
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer

Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
NymVPN ap on mobile – promo image

NymVPN officially launches and claims to be "the world’s most secure VPN"

See more latest
Most Popular
NymVPN ap on mobile – promo image
NymVPN officially launches and claims to be "the world’s most secure VPN"
Apple watch pair with iphone
I've been wearing an Apple Watch for 10 years – these are the 5 settings I change right out of the box
iRobot Roomba Combo 205
This new Roomba finally solves the big problem I have with robot vacuums
Google Gemini Robotics
Gemini just got physical and you should prepare for a robot revolution
Mac Studio on a desk
I compared Apple's Mac Studio M3 Ultra with 10 Windows workstations and I am truly shocked by what I found
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
Y2K cast looking shocked
Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
Bolt Zeus 2c26-032 PCIe card
This GPU vendor I've never heard of claims its card is 10x faster than an Nvidia RTX 5090 at real time path tracing