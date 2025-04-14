Leaked Avengers: Doomsday images tease meeting between rival X-Men characters – and a Marvel hero who wasn't part of its original cast reveal

Ian McKellen's Magneto was confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in late March

The first leaked images from the Avengers: Doomsday set have appeared online

Pictures seem to show two legacy X-Men characters engaging in conversation

The photographs also reveal the return of a prominent supporting MCU hero

Filming is underway on Avengers: Doomsday – and, surprise surprise, images from its set have already leaked online.

The cameras only started rolling on the highly anticipated Marvel movie in late March. However, despite the comic book giant's best attempts to keep everything in-house, some sneaky photographers have snapped some slightly spoiler-based pictures of what's being shot.

Potentially big spoilers immediately follow for the next Avengers film. Do not proceed if you're actively avoiding them.

Wong (right), Benedict Wong's MCU character, has been spotted on the Doomsday set (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Last Friday (April 11), Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan account BuiltFromSmash posted a tweet with one of the aforementioned images attached to them.

The photograph appeared to confirm the return of Wong, one of the MCU's most prominent supporting characters. He wasn't announced as part of Doomsday's initial 27-strong cast on March 26, but Marvel has teased that more cast announcements will be made in the months ahead. So, Benedict Wong's hero is unofficially the first addition to Avengers 5's increasingly sizeable ensemble.

Wong's surprise return notwithstanding, the pictures also seemingly showed him interacting with James Marsden's Cyclops – one of many legacy X-Men heroes set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. It's unclear what they're talking about but, according to some fans, it may have something to do with the apparent soon-to-be-constructed spaceship that was first teased by industry leaker UnBoxPhD.

Now, there are many, many spacefaring vessels in Marvel Comics that this spaceship could be.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Reddit, though, some MCU devotees think it'll be the Life Raft. In the comics, that spacecraft was used to relocate survivors from multiple universes to Battleworld during the Marvel Multiverse's destruction.

Given that Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars will, as the films' directors Joe and Anthony Russo exclusively told me "draw inspiration" from both of Marvel's 'Secret Wars' comic series, the Life Raft seems like a safe bet from a speculation standpoint.

If you want to catch up on what that might mean, there's a great deal on Marvel's Unlimited digital subscription right now.

Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel

The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too. But, be quick – the deal expires on May 5!

To me, my X-Men!

James Marsden's Cyclops (right) was snapped speaking to McKellen's Magneto (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As for the other leaked image, which was again uploaded to X/Twitter by BuiltFromSmash, it shows Marsden's Scott Summers discussing matters with Ian McKellen's Magneto.

Considering these mutants have sparred in Marvel literature, and on the big and small screens, across the decades, it seems strange to see them on apparently amicable terms in the Marvel Phase 6 film. As BuiltFromSmash points out, though, there are rumors circulating online that Magneto is trying to assemble The Brotherhood of Mutants, a Magneto-led mutant supremacy group that resorts to extreme measures to fight human prejudice.

If that's true, it's plausible that Magneto is trying to recruit Cyclops to join his fellow mutants in combating the threat from Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom or – whisper it quietly – to face off against The Avengers. Marvel detectives already think that Doomsday's plot will revolve around an X-Men versus Avengers storyline, so that's not out of the realms of possibility.

Should that prove to be the case, it's also likely that Wong might be trying to convince Cyclops that an Avengers-X-Men showdown is a bad idea because, you know, multiversal incursions and all that.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to release on May 1, 2026. Expect plenty more set leaks in the weeks and months to come, then.