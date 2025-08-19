The Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance at Opening Night Live 2025 was disappointing, but thankfully there's more information on the way
A special Silksong livestream will air this week
- Hollow Knight: Silksong had a brief appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, with a few seconds of gameplay
- Host Geoff Keighley also reaffirmed that the game is officially launching this year
- A special Silksong livestream will air this week
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 has officially kicked off, and the first announcement of the night assured us that Hollow Knight: Silksong is definitely real.
It's been a long time since Team Cherry announced the Hollow Knight sequel, and it has made appearances at several live presentations throughout the past few years, with no news of a release date each time.
Unfortunately, Opening Night Live 2025 didn't share the long-awaited release date, but host Geoff Keighley did reaffirmed the fact that the game is officially launching this year.
We also received a very brief glimpse of new gameplay, though sadly, it wasn't quite a full new trailer.
However, Team Cherry has confirmed that a "special announcement" will be shared during a broadcast on August 21, 2025, which will offer a brand new look at Silksong and (hopefully) a proper release date.
There was also confirmation that the game will be playable on the Gamescom show floor.
