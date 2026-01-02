007 First Light has been delayed to May 27, 2026

007 First Light has been delayed to May 27, 2026. This pushes the game out of its original March 26, 2026 slot, though developer IO Interactive has promised news to follow at some point in 'Early 2026'.

IO Interactive took to Twitter to announce the two month delay of 007 First Light, citing the need for additional development time to focus on extra polish and refinement.

According to the post, 007 First Light is already playable from beginning to end, and is said to be IO Interactive's 'most ambitious project to date'.

We got to check out a behind closed doors preview of 007 First Light back in September, and we're particularly excited by how it 'seems to have Hitman’s distinct DNA running through its veins'. Of course, the spy thriller was then shown off at a special Sony State of Play event with a 30 minute gameplay trailer.

007 First Light does indeed seem to be a very ambitious game from the Hitman: World of Assassination developer, with bigger set pieces, new driving segments, and a more focused narrative that looks to follow James Bond's early career and rise as a field agent.

007 First Light will now launch on May 27, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

