007 First Light 's gameplay director says IOI looked to other AAA action-adventure games for inspiration

Andreas Krogh says the team was influenced by the Batman Arkham games for combat and Uncharted for environmental destructibility

He adds that the game will offer players the freedom to choose how to complete a mission

007 First Light's gameplay director, Andreas Krogh, has revealed what games inspired IO Interactive's action-adventure James Bond game.

In an interview with GameInformer (via GameSpot), Krogh discussed the influences IOI looked at, which included the AAA games "on the same scale" as 007 First Light. Those include the Batman: Arkham games, as well as Naughty Dog's Uncharted.

"What are our references here? What are the other games that do this well, on the same scale and the same kind of scope as this game? Obviously, we have some references there in the approach to close combat," Krough said.

"I think you see the Arkham games, you see those games in it. You also see some modern takes on destructibility in the environment that are not necessarily from the Arkham games, but newer takes like Uncharted. We have a deeper system than that because we want to do more of it, and from shooting, you see references that are also from modern games."

IOI is best known for its excellent approach to player freedom in its Hitman series, specifically, how you complete assassin scenarios. You can go completely stealth, taking out targets without alerting guards with a silencer or your bare hands, execute fake accidents, and even make them slip on a banana peel.

On the other hand, 007 First Light will be a little different. It's an action-adventure game with a streamlined narrative, but Krough explained that the freedom to choose how to complete a mission is still there, though there will be no banana peels this time.

That means using stealth to sneak past enemies or go all guns blazing, classic Bond style, with an array of weapons and gadgets at your disposal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We want to set the player up to choose for himself. What kind of player are you? What kind of playstyle do you prefer? Play that way," Krogh said.

007 First Light launches on May 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.