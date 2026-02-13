IO Interactive has released a new story trailer for 007 First Light

The trailer focuses on James Bond's M16 recruitment years and introduces us to a group of new characters

007 First Light will tell a re-imagined origin story for the iconic character

A new trailer for 007 First Light shared during the latest Sony State of Play showcase has offered a deeper look at IO Interactive’s re-imagining of James Bond's origin story.

In 007 First Light, players take the role of a much younger Bond, played by Patrick Gibson, than we've seen on our screens for the past 60 years, and will dive into the agent's M16 recruitment years in what the developer is calling its own original take.

"We have crafted a completely original Bond story, one that stands on its own while still respecting the legacy of the character," said Yann Roskell, senior global communication manager, in a PlayStation Blog post following the presentation.

"In 007 First Light, you will experience the pivotal moments that define Bond’s early career, the relationships that shape him, and the high-stakes missions that begin to forge his reputation."

The trailer features an early glimpse of Bond’s exploits in Iceland, his charming personality and decisive judgment, nerve, and resourcefulness that eventually draw the attention of MI6.

He's soon propelled into grueling training of the newly revived 00 programme and is soon thrust into a world of espionage, "where initiative is not always rewarded, and obedience is often the expectation."

The trailer then introduces us to Bond's unexpected advocate M, portrayed by Priyanga Burford, as well as the strict John Greenway, played by Lennie James, a former 00 agent and the programme’s training instructor who is opposed to Bond's way of doing things.

However, despite their contrasting characters, Bond and Greenway are forced to work together after former British operative 009 reemerges and has turned rogue.

As showcased in previous trailers, players will be traveling to various locations around the globe undercover, complete narrative-driven gameplay segments, and meet a host of even more characters, including the newly introduced Bawma, played by Lenny Kravitz, and the mysterious Charlotte Roth, portrayed by Noemie Nakai.

"With 007 First Light, we set out to reimagine the origin of James Bond, exploring the formative moments that shape him into the agent players know, but not yet the legend he will become," said Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive, in a press release.

"This is a version of Bond who is still inexperienced and finding his footing in the world of espionage, yet already defined by the instincts, intelligence, and resolve that set him apart. Players will recognize the unmistakable qualities that make him Bond from the very beginning."

007 First Light launches on May 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

