Remedy Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for Control Resonant

Senior game designer Sergey Mohov confirms that it "isn’t an open-world game" but is made up of larger zones

Players will need to hunt enemies called Resonants to gain new combat abilities

Remedy Entertainment has released the first full gameplay trailer for its Control sequel, Control Resonant, launching this year on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The trailer debuted during the latest Sony State of Play presentation and offered a deep dive into a warped reality set in Manhattan on the brink of "paranatural" annihilation.

The footage makes Manhattan look huge, but senior game designer Sergey Mohov has said that Control Resonant "isn’t an open-world game" and is instead "built around large, distinct, and expansive zones filled with side activities, hidden encounters, and optional discoveries."

"A strong, central narrative guides you through the world, while still leaving room to explore and uncover what’s been left behind in the chaos," Mohov adds in a PlayStation Blog post. "The West Incursion Zone is a good example of this approach, gradually becoming more distorted as architecture folds in on itself, and gravity behaves unpredictably."

We also got to see Dylan Faden in action, the brother of Control's protagonist Jesse Faden, who must hunt a powerful Resonant enemy within the shifting landscape of the West Incursion Zone in Manhattan - an area players can explore early in the game.

Control Resonant - Gameplay Reveal | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Like his sister, Dylan also has supernatural abilities, which will be vital when exploring Manhattan. There's 'Reach', which allows him to navigate spaces that don't follow the laws of physics, 'Gravity Anomalies' that can be used in areas where gravity and orientation aren't normal, and his Shift ability, which can be activated to redirect his movement.

For weapons, Dylan wields the Aberrant, a shapeshifting melee weapon that is "a central element of the player’s combat arsenal". It can shapeshift into numerous other forms, including Hammer, Blades, Scythe, and Fists.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mohov also teases additional forms, "but we are not revealing them yet."

As for progression, the developer says it's "all about building your perfect combat flow", since players will be continuously required to expand their toolkit by unlocking new Aberrant forms, supernatural abilities, and combos.

"There are also deeper customization systems, which let you specialize and power up your favorite moves," Molov said. "Before heading into combat, you can equip your chosen abilities and weapon forms to create a loadout that defines your unique approach to fighting, whether on the ground or in the air."

The gameplay trailer also showcased the previously mentioned Resonants, "one of the game’s powerful boss enemies", Molov said.

They're remnants of people who once held great power, but are now "corrupted and twisted by the same mysterious force threatening reality itself".

Defeating them is the primary way Dylan expands his arsenal, and each one defeated will reward players with a new combat ability.

"This is why our game is called Control Resonant!" said Molov.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.