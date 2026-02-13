Silent Hill: Townfall has received an all-new trailer and developer documentary

The game appeared at the last State of Play and the following Silent Hill Transmission

Set in a Scottish fishing town, the game is due out sometime in 2026

Thanks to PlayStation's State of Play and the following Silent Hill Transmission, we finally got a much deeper dive into the upcoming Silent Hill: Townfall, and it looks utterly brilliant.

The aforementioned pair of showcases debuted a brand new trailer for the upcoming survival horror game, slated to launch sometime in 2026. Following that, Transmission went into an informative and charming documentary about developer Screen Burn, its history, and the inspirations for Townfall.

Screen Burn is a small developer based in Scotland, and that's also where we find our setting for Silent Hill: Townfall; a sleepy little fishing town called St. Amelia. As you might expect, there's no shortage of the series' iconic usage of fog. Though to be fair, it does just look like any given Tuesday in the UK.

SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) with subtitles | February 12, 2026 | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

I think what strikes me most right now about Silent Hill: Townfall is how Screen Burn seems to be leveraging lived experiences to bring its spooky world to life.

"When Jon [McKellan, writer and director] first showed me the game and I saw this very obviously Silent Hill misty, foggy environment, that felt like a walk to school when I was growing up," said art director Paul Abbott during the Transmission segment.

"Because I've grown up in towns like this, in a small fishing town that's kind of similar to St. Amelia. It's a beautifully epic, gray, drizzly environment, and we're bringing that to the game."

Townfall also seems to make plentiful use of medical themes and imagery. We see a dilapidated hospital, medical equipment tied around or protruding from monsters, and even protagonist Simon has an IV drip strapped to his arm, as well as a patient's wristband.

Silent Hill and hospitals have gone hand in hand ever since the 1999 original, but medical themes appear to play a greater part in Townfall's narrative.

I'm really looking forward to the game, after enjoying the Silent Hill 2 remake and having Silent Hill f be my personal 2025 game of the year. The series is, arguably, in the best place it's been since the original quadrilogy, and I can't wait to finally get my hands on Townfall.

