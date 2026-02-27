Lenny Kravitz feeds his foes to alligators in latest 007 First Light trailer showcasing the villain's first dramatic encounter with Bond
Lenny Kravitz will play Bawma
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- A new 007 First Light trailer has been released showcasing the game's villain, Bawma
- The trailer includes an extended cinematic sequence showing Bawma's first meeting with Bond
- Bawma is played by actor and musician Lenny Kravitz
IO Interactive has released a new extended trailer for 007 First Light, offering an extended look at the game's villain, Bawma, played by actor and musician Lenny Kravitz.
Bawma was revealed during The Game Awards 2025, but in the extended during IGN Fan Fest, we're treated to a cinematic sequence from the upcoming game with new scenes highlighting his dramatic first encounter with Bond and his MI6 mentor, John Greenway.
It also builds on the character's initial reveal, portraying him as a charismatic and unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network.
In the trailer, we see Bond and Greenway hanging upside down over a pit of alligators while Bawma monologues like a classic Bond villain. He goes on to have his henchman kick another one of his foes into the pit to be eaten by the reptiles.
I just want to know how Bond is going to get out of this one...
According to IOI, Bawma is a powerful adversary for Bond to contend with and "plays a key role in shaping his journey in 007 First Light."
Alongside Patrick Gibson's Bond and Kravitz's Bawma, the game is also expected to feature an ensemble cast, including John Greenway, played by Lennie James, and M, portrayed by Priyanga Burford.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The story will also centre Bond on an important mission after the former British operative 009 reemerges and turns rogue, though their identity remains hidden for now.
After receiving a short delay, 007 First Light will now launch on May 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.