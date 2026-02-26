Bigfoot is being added to Fallout 76 in the game's next free update

He is just one of many possible "Uninvited Guests" that may spawn at the end of a public event

The update drops on March 3, 2026

The irradiated world of Fallout 76 is about to get even deadlier thanks to the arrival of a fearsome new foe.

Bigfoot is coming to Fallout 76 as part of the game's upcoming The Backwoods update, which is set to launch on March 3, 2026. He is just one of the 'Uninvited Guests' that will have a small chance of spawning at the end of successful public events.

A four star Legendary enemy, defeating Bigfoot offers the chance to secure some valuable exclusive loot. In a preview event attended by TechRadar Gaming, Fallout 76 creative director Jon Rush revealed that the desire to add Bigfoot originated from playing Campfire Tales, one of the game's public events.

"The idea for Bigfoot actually originally came from playing Campfire Tales at night and finishing that and thinking, 'God, it'd be so cool if Bigfoot just came out and smashed my face,'" he said. "That's sort of where the initial thought came from."

Other possible Uninvited Guests include a fearsome line-up of Fallout baddies like the Scorchbeast, Deathclaw Matriarch, Wendigo Colossus, Mirelurk Queen, and lightning-spewing Storm Goliath.

A successful public event won't necessarily result in the appearance of an Uninvited Guest, so those eager to face them all and get their hands on all the available loot will need to spend quite a bit of time in the wasteland.

The update also introduces a wealth of quality of life upgrades, with numerous changes to public events to make them more engaging. Like past Fallout 76 updates, it will be entirely free for existing owners.

If you're interesting in diving in to the game, it's available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S via backwards compatibility.

