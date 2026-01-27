Pringles has launched a new Fallout 76 Mystery Flavour in collaboration with Xbox

Pringles is challenging fans to submit their best guess of the flavour online to win a prize

Pringles' core flavours are also getting revamped after other Xbox games

Pringles, Xbox, and Bethesda Softworks have teamed up to launch a Fallout 76 Mystery Flavour.

Yeah, you heard that right. A brand new, limited edition Mystery Flavour inspired by Fallout 76 is launching on January 28 for £1.75 and will be available at the UK grocery chain Morrisons before rolling out into wider retailers.

To celebrate the launch, Pringles is challenging fans to submit their best guess of the flavour online. The winner will be rewarded with a five-night trip for two to California.

The new themed Pringles tubes feature official Fallout 76 vault imagery, and as for the mystery flavour, well, I hope it's not dog meat.

Pringles teases "bold, unexpected notes designed to spark debate among gamers and snack lovers" that will keep fans guessing.

Alongside the new Mystery Flavour, Pringles' core flavour tubes, including Original, Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Texas BBQ Sauce, are also getting a limited edition packaging revamp.

The new tubes are inspired by other Xbox games, such as World of Warcraft: Midnight, Sea of Thieves, and The Outer Worlds 2, as well as Fallout 76, with exclusive in-game rewards to be won.

"Our Mystery Flavours always get people buzzing with excitement. Our most recent ‘Santa’s Secret Flavour’ had people guessing right up to the end, until the big reveal announced it was a delicious festive truffle," said Grace Taylor, brand activation lead at Pringles.

"But this drop – our third ever Mystery Flavour- is a full-on flavour quest. The seasoning is bold, surprising and full of twists that will keep fans debating for months on end. Pair that with a fun gaming-inspired tube and the chance to win an unforgettable trip to California, and it’s one of our most exciting limited editions yet. We can’t wait to see the theories gamers and snackers come up with."

Fans in the UK who think they've cracked the mystery flavour can scan the QR code on the Pringles tube, while entrants in Ireland can head to the Pringles website.

The Fallout 76 Mystery Flavour guessing window is now open until May 7, 2026, so fans have five months to theorize.

