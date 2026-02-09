Todd Howard has spoken about the Fallout franchise in a new interview

He mentioned the "anxiety" surrounding the next instalment, and said "we do like to wait"

Fallout 5 is expected to release after The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard has spoken about the "anxiety" surrounding the upcoming Fallout 5, and reassured fans that some Fallout projects are still in development.

Speaking to Game Informer as part of the outlet's 'oral history of Fallout', Howard began by reflecting on the ongoing development of Fallout 76. "The game obviously didn’t launch in a great state, but it had an audience, even then," he said. "We had moments where you saw the quality of the game and what it could do, these big jumps, but also a lot of small jumps every quarter for six or seven years now."

"We want each of them to feel different," he explained. "My favorite thing about the Fallout franchise now is the online debates about your favorite. It should be a debate! 'Well, I like Fallout 1.' 'Nope. Fallout 2!' Fallout 3, 4, New Vegas, 76… not a whole lot of people vote for Shelter!

But we want them all to be different. I think it’s great that you can, if you’re a fan, return to each one in some way, and they have something unique to say."

On the future of the franchise, he said that "looking at 76, we’ve never stopped developing Fallout. We’ve had a full team on it for a long time, so Fallout, as a franchise, is the one that we’re still doing the most work in, above anything. Now, the majority of our internal team is on The Elder Scrolls 6. We are doing other things with Fallout that we haven’t announced."

"I get the sort of anxiety from fans," he added. "We do like to wait."

On the subject of waiting, The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced all the way back in 2018 with a brief trailer. We also know that Fallout 5 is in the works, and that it will release after The Elder Scrolls 6 - so it's undoubtedly still a long way off.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.