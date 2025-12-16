Director Casey Hudson says Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic (FOTOR) will be released before 2030

Hudson took to X / Twitter to tell fans not to worry about the "not till 2030" rumors

The studio behind FOTOR was founded this year, and the game is in early development, but Hudson says the game will be out before 2030

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director Casey Hudson has assured fans that the game will be released before 2030.

In case you missed the announcement at The Game Awards, Hudson, the Mass Effect trilogy director, is officially returning to the Star Wars galaxy with his new game, Fate of the Old Republic, the spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic.

Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and developed by Arcanaut Studios, Fate of the Old Republic is currently in early development, which means we don't have a release date just yet, though a lot of fans are hoping it will be a PlayStation 6 title.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, however, has speculated in a BlueSky post that a 2030 release window is an "optimistic guess" and that it might be a PlayStation 7 game.

Due to the typical AAA development cycle and the fact that Arcanaut Studios was founded in July, it does seem that FOTOR is a while off from release.

However, in a new post shared on X / Twitter, Hudson told fans not to worry about the "not till 2030" rumors and that the game will be released before 2030.

"Don’t worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors. Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger!" the director said.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, 2029, then? It's still a ways off, but either way, I can't wait.

FOTOR is said not to be a direct sequel or continuation of BioWare's KOTOR and will be a narrative-driven single-player action role-playing game (RPG) where you step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth.

After the game's announcement, Hudson said working on KOTOR was "one of the defining experiences" of his career and that with FOTOR, the team will be telling "a completely new and different story with everything we’ve learned since - crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.