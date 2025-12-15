Fortnite Winterfest 2025 start date — here's what we know about this year's Christmas event

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 has finally been confirmed, and better yet, it's launching later this week. Epic Games just dropped a teaser for the upcoming Holiday event, showing Harry Potter Christmas stockings, a tree, and a roaring fire.

Players are currently working their way through Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, which shook up the map and many of the game's core systems. While we all wait for the next Season of Fortnite, there are the Winterfest 2025 celebrations to tide us over well into the new year. With huge updates like these, it's no wonder that Fortnite continues to rank highly in our best crossplay games list.

Here's the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 start date, and everything announced so far for the upcoming event. So far, we know that there will be a Harry Potter tie-in and a return of the Holiday log fire loading scene. As new info is revealed, I'll update this page.

It’s (almost) the most Winterful time of the year…12.18.25 pic.twitter.com/BJn7U6d6qDDecember 15, 2025

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will launch on December 16, 2025. This is according to the Tweet embedded above. This lines up with the last couple of years in terms of scheduling. Hopefully, players will have plenty of time to work through the Holiday event, though at present we don't know how long it's all set to last.

What is Fortnite Winterfest 2025?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Winterfest is an annual event themed around the Holiday season. For the past few years, there's been an interactive Advent calendar, where players could open presents each day, containing festive-themed cosmetics. These have ranged from loading screens to harvesting tools and skins. Generally, these items can be claimed up to around January 10.

This year, Epic Games has only released a small teaser for Winterfest, though it does look to follow in the footsteps of last year's offering. There's a cosy fireplace, a well-decorated tree, and some hints at possible collaborations.

Fortnite Winterfest Harry Potter

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has already confirmed a Harry Potter collaboration for later in December, but it's also highly likely that it'll tie in to Winterfest 2025. In the teaser mentioned previously in this article, you can see four stockings, with the four colorings of the main houses in Harry Potter. Looks like there will be some Harry Potter items to earn as part of Winterfest. We'll have to wait and see.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.