Arc Raiders Cold Snap update release date — Snowfall map condition, new Quests, and more

Arc Raiders Cold Snap is a brand new update that'll add snowy map conditions to certain areas. It's the big drop planned for December, and it'll bring new quests, a whole new Raider Deck, and an event.

I've now spent over 100 hours playing Arc Raiders, and can't wait to try out the new snow map condition once this new content arrives. It's the last major patch planned for 2025, as outlined in the latest Arc Raiders Roadmap. Luckily, it's looking like a pretty big drop, with plenty to tide players over until the new year.

Here's the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update release date. I'll detail when it's set to come out, as well as everything you need to know about the upcoming Flickering Flames event, the new Raider Deck, and more.

Arc Raiders Cold Snap launches December 16, 2025. We'll hear more on specific timings soon, but expect the patch to require a download and install before playing.

Quests

More quests will be added to Arc Raiders as part of the Cold Snap update. This means more missions that can be accepted from the Vendors back at Speranza. Expect new rewards, likely themed around the Cold Snap snowfall map conditions.

Snowfall Map Condition

December Community Highlights | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

The Snowfall Map Condition is perhaps the most exciting thing coming to Arc Raiders in December. It'll spawn limited time events on the departure map, covering certain locations in snow.

We don't know exactly how this will work yet, but I'd expect heavy snow to reduce visibility. Hopefully, you'll also be able to track the footprints of other players.

New Raider Deck

The Raider Deck is essentially a Battle Pass in Arc Raiders. You can complete Feats to earn credits that then unlock rewards in the Deck. So far, the main Deck has been filled with awesome cosmetics, and gear boxes including items like the Snap Hook. The Cold Snap will add a new Raider Deck, which is great news for me, as I've now completed the first one.

Flickering Flames event

Finally, there's the Flickering Flames event. This is said to be a community event, much like the one that dropped alongside the North Line update earlier this year. We don't yet know how it will work, but if it's like the last event, then there will be a mini-progression route to work through, unlocking rewards.

