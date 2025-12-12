Jump to:

Arc Raiders Cold Snap update release date — Snowfall map condition, new Quests, and more

News
published

New map conditions arrive as part of the Cold Snap

A raider wearing a white and red tracksuit stands in a blue hangar area
(Image credit: Embark Studios)
Arc Raiders Cold Snap is a brand new update that'll add snowy map conditions to certain areas. It's the big drop planned for December, and it'll bring new quests, a whole new Raider Deck, and an event.

I've now spent over 100 hours playing Arc Raiders, and can't wait to try out the new snow map condition once this new content arrives. It's the last major patch planned for 2025, as outlined in the latest Arc Raiders Roadmap. Luckily, it's looking like a pretty big drop, with plenty to tide players over until the new year.

Arc Raiders Cold Snap update release date

&quot;A Cold Snap Is Coming&quot; written against a backdrop of a Raider lying face down in the snow.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders Cold Snap launches December 16, 2025. We'll hear more on specific timings soon, but expect the patch to require a download and install before playing.

Quests

A Raider looks back over their shoulder at another Raider who&#039;s pointing a rifle at them while standing in a doorway

(Image credit: Embark)

More quests will be added to Arc Raiders as part of the Cold Snap update. This means more missions that can be accepted from the Vendors back at Speranza. Expect new rewards, likely themed around the Cold Snap snowfall map conditions.

Snowfall Map Condition

December Community Highlights | ARC Raiders - YouTube December Community Highlights | ARC Raiders - YouTube
Watch On

The Snowfall Map Condition is perhaps the most exciting thing coming to Arc Raiders in December. It'll spawn limited time events on the departure map, covering certain locations in snow.

We don't know exactly how this will work yet, but I'd expect heavy snow to reduce visibility. Hopefully, you'll also be able to track the footprints of other players.

New Raider Deck

A Raider wears a blue and white jumpsuit, a white helmet, and aims a pistol with their right hand

(Image credit: Embark)

The Raider Deck is essentially a Battle Pass in Arc Raiders. You can complete Feats to earn credits that then unlock rewards in the Deck. So far, the main Deck has been filled with awesome cosmetics, and gear boxes including items like the Snap Hook. The Cold Snap will add a new Raider Deck, which is great news for me, as I've now completed the first one.

Flickering Flames event

A Raider fires at a distant robotic spider-like enemy in a desert setting

(Image credit: Embark)

Finally, there's the Flickering Flames event. This is said to be a community event, much like the one that dropped alongside the North Line update earlier this year. We don't yet know how it will work, but if it's like the last event, then there will be a mini-progression route to work through, unlocking rewards.

Jake Green
Jake Green
