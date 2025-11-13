Marvel Rivals Season 5 launch: our live coverage of the Gambit update as it happens, including info on start time, and downtime

Marvel Rivals Season 5 launches tomorrow (November 14), and adds a whole new Battle Pass to work through, some significant changes to Ranked play, and of course, a new Hero. Gambit joins the battle as a Strategist, and later on we'll be getting Rogue as part of the 5.5 update.

There's a fresh Season 5 Battle Pass too, giving players plenty to claim before the arrival of the next Season of Marvel Rivals. Now that NetEase has revealed the full details for Marvel Rivals Season 5, we can start to dig into what's set to change. It's remarkable just how quickly the game's meta can switch up with each major update, and it's no surprise that Marvel Rivals still ranks highly on our best PC games list.

I've now played hundreds of hours of Marvel Rivals since launch, jumping in at the start of every season to try out the new Hero. I'm very excited to get my hands on Gambit, and absolutely ready to be pulled away from my Vanguard bias. It's not just the arrival of Gambit that'll switch up Season 5, however, as there are changes to Heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America that will surely change the meta going forward.

Here's the Marvel Rivals Season 5 launch info, alongside details on what to expect from the new major update. I'll be covering the launch as it happens, offering key details on start time and downtime, before switching into my live reactions once everything goes live.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 start time

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 5 will launch 2-3 hours after downtime kicks in. This has pretty much been like clockwork the last couple of major updates, with the new season going live precisely 2 hours following the end of the previous one. As such, here's when to expect the launch of Season 5 on November 14:

East Coast (US): 6AM ET

6AM ET West Coast (US): 3AM PT

3AM PT United Kingdom: 11AM GMT

11AM GMT Australia (Sydney): 10PM AEST

10PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 8PM JST

Marvel Rivals Season 5 downtime

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 5 downtime will begin at the following times:

East Coast (US): 4AM ET

4AM ET West Coast (US): 1AM PT

1AM PT United Kingdom: 9AM GMT

9AM GMT Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEST

8PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 6PM JST

Marvel Rivals Gambit

Gambit: Le Diable Blanc | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Gambit joins Marvel Rivals as the new Hero in Season 5. He's a Strategist, using kinetic energy abilities to launch playing cards at enemies. He's able to heal teammates, apply anti-heal to foes, and he's very agile as he uses quick dashes to move around the map. His Bayou Bash slams the ground, healing teammates and damaging enemies, and can be combined with a dash to heal multiple players at once.

He arrives with a Team Up with Magneto, which harkens back to the Metallic Chaos Team Up, but this time with kinetic energy instead of magic. Gambit is the anchor here, so gains bonus health when there's a Magneto on the same team.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 Hero Balancing

Season 5: Love is a Battlefield // Dev Vision Vol. 11 - YouTube Watch On

The following Hero balancing updates are now live in Marvel Rivals Season 5:

Hero balancing (buffs): Angela, Hawkeye, Captain America, Groot, Hulk, Magneto, Peni Parker, The Thing, Mr Fantastic, Spider-Man, The Punisher, Wolverine, Phoenix, Squirrel Girl, Storm, Rocket Raccoon, Loki, Cloak & Dagger, Adam Warlock, Invisible Woman

Angela, Hawkeye, Captain America, Groot, Hulk, Magneto, Peni Parker, The Thing, Mr Fantastic, Spider-Man, The Punisher, Wolverine, Phoenix, Squirrel Girl, Storm, Rocket Raccoon, Loki, Cloak & Dagger, Adam Warlock, Invisible Woman Hero Balancing (nerfs): There are no outright nerfs this season

Marvel Rivals Season 5 ranked changes

(Image credit: NetEase)

There's plenty of Ranked Changes added as part of Marvel Rivals Season 5. Here's the headline info:

Rank rewards: Reach Gold for the Gambit - Sacrificial Pawn costume

Reach Gold for the Gambit - Sacrificial Pawn costume Nameplates: Diamond and Platinum, Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500

Diamond and Platinum, Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500 Placement: From Season 5 onward, your first 10 ranked matches are Placement Matches. Your performance determines your starting tier

Marvel Rivals Season 5 live coverage as it happened