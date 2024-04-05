What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite's new season is now well underway, and Epic appears to be teasing an upcoming collaboration. From what it looks like, it seems to be related to Avatar: The Last Airbender, so expect new skins and Mythics very soon indeed.

Fortnite OG wowed players last year, offering up retooled versions of various classic seasons, which changed each week. It proved to be a massive hit, with player counts absolutely skyrocketing in the month or so Fortnite OG was live. But when is OG Fortnite coming back to the game?

Thankfully, the ongoing battle royale title receives regular updates from its developers teasing what's coming, and we do now know that Fortnite OG is indeed scheduled to return. Details are scarce right now, but now that we're a fair ways into 2024, news is imminent.

Here's everything you need to know about when Fortnite OG is penned to return. we'll cover everything officially revealed by Epic Games, some info on what to expect, as well as a round-up of how things played out last time. As news comes out, this page will be updated.

When is Fortnite OG coming back?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite OG is scheduled to come back at some point in 2024. We know this thanks to a post that was posted at the end of last year. While a specific date has yet to be announced, we'll likely hear more in the coming months. You can check out the post below.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations.So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙December 2, 2023 See more

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season of Fortnite OG is the Fortnite Status X / Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

What is Fortnite OG?

Fortnite OG launched in November 2023 and switched the game all the way back to the 2018 map. Specifically, it started in Season 5, with the return of Tilted Towers, a throwback weapon loot pool, and several OG skins to buy in the store. Each week, Epic Games moved the clock forward to the next season, rotating through Season 6, Season 7/8, and then Season 9/10.

The map went back to a more classic style, visually and in terms of level design. Iconic locations like Frosty Flights came back, as did old-school vehicles like the X-4 Stormwing. This lasted until December 2, 2023, when the game switched over to a new season. Fortnite OG has not been live in the game ever since but is scheduled to return this year.

What we want to see in Fortnite OG Season 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We don't have any official details on what Fortnite OG will include when it comes back, but we certainly have some wishes for what we'd like to see. Primarily, we'd like to see Epic Games rotate through a different selection of classic seasons, without straying too hard from what the game was like in its 2018/2019 heyday. Generally, it'd be great to see the return of Season 5 again, with Tilted Towers being the main focus.

While we'd definitely like to see Fortnite OG return, we don't want things to be as short-lived as last time. The absolutely gigantic player numbers during the first drop showed just how hungry fans are for a paired-back and more classic-feeling Fortnite experience, so perhaps it's time for Fortnite OG to become its own mode. This would give players the choice to kick back to 2018 when they want, while also having the new seasons run parallel. Of course, this would split the player base significantly, so we doubt this is how things will work when Fortnite OG returns.