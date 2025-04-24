Lego just dropped new Fortnite sets, and this one will let you build the best event of Chapter 1 at home

Lego has four new Fortnite sets coming soon

The Mecha Team Leader set lands on August 1

There are three smaller Fortnite sets dropping on June 1

Lego is continuing its gaming collabs with four brand-new Fortnite sets – with the clear best of the bunch being a 2,503-piece recreation of the Mecha Team Leader.

Long-time Fortnite fans will recognise this Power Rangers Megazord-esque titan from arguably the best live event of Chapter 1, The Final Showdown, which saw the Mecha Team leader face off against the monster of Polar Peak. And now you can recreate that clash yourself in real life (though you’ll need to provide your own stand-in for the thawed monster).

The set does sit on the pricier end of things – it’ll cost $249.99 / £209.99 from Lego.com when it releases on August 1, 2025 – but once complete, the finished design will stand just over 45cm / 17.5-inches tall.

(Image credit: Future / Lego / Fortnite)

You’ll also get a minifigure version of the Mecha Team Leader (complete with a sign showing support for its mech), as well as digital bonus items: 2 Mecha Team Leader and 2 Mecha Team Shadow Outfits, which are redeemable in Fortnite and Lego Fortnite.

Just remember to be a bit more careful than its monstrous foe when removing your creation’s left arm if you try to recreate the robot’s iconic No Sweat emote.

Where we buildin' boys?

(Image credit: Lego / Epic Games)

If you’re after sets that are a little cheaper – and releasing sooner – the other three have you covered.

The $22.99 / £17.99 Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp is just 250 pieces, but includes some essential Fortnite elements – including a Peely minifig, and a minifig scale Supply Llama. You’ll also get a Sparkplug minifigure alongside a redeemable code for a Sparkplug Outfit for the Lego Fortnite game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next is the Durrr Burger Restaurant – a familiar in-game location that you can build IRL with this 546-piece set for $64.99 / £54.99.

Alongside the restaurant’s storefront and some decoration, you’ll get a few minifigs, including the Beach Bomber and Beef Boss, as well as a redeemable code to get a bonus Beef Boss Outfit in Lego Fortnite.

(Image credit: Lego / Epic Games)

Lastly, you’ve got a set that might appeal to non-Fontite players in the $109.99 / £89.99, 1,084-piece Klombo set.

I say that it might have more general appeal because Klombo’s design is that of a terrifying yet cute dinosaur-like beast that your minifigures can ride around. You’ll also get the awesome-looking Oro minifigure for a duo that would be right at home in a bunch of different non-Fortnite Lego worlds.

Though Fortnite fans will still appreciate this build. Not only for the Klombo and Oro figures, but also the Island Adventure Peely minifig that they can also unlock in the Lego Fortnite game using a code.

All three of these sets are available on Lego.com starting June 1 and could make the perfect gift for any Fortnite and LEGO fans you know.