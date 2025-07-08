Amazon has a mega Lego sale for Prime Day – here are my 17 picks from $6.99

Deal by deal, or rather brick by brick, Amazon’s been rolling out some pretty impressive offers – we’ve seen the Oura Ring drop to the lowest price and Samsung discounts galore. But here, I’m focusing in on the massive Lego sale that Amazon’s dropped for Prime Day 2025, and in some cases, it rivals the 4th of July and early sale discounts on fan-favorite sets across themes.

One of the most impressive Lego Technic sets – a Liebherr Crawler Crane – is a massive $233 off, while a Star Wars Star Destroyer is $48 off, and dozens of other sets are seeing impressive savings. You can even get some awesome casual sets for under $10 and for as low as $6.99.

Amazon is also discounting several themes beyond Technic and Star Wars. And those include Lego City, Disney, Pixar, Creator, and the always-popular Botanicals sets. So, without any further ado, and after countless hours scouring the Prime Day sale, here are the best Prime Day Lego deals.

The 17 best Prime Day Lego deals

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR set: was $699.99 now $466.99 at Amazon I've been eyeing this set for the longest time, as it's easily one of the coolest. With this 2,883-piece set, you'll construct a Liebherr Crawler Crane LR, which will stand over 39 inches tall when complete. It's also controllable via a companion app and comes with an electric motor. This Lego Technic set is currently discounted to $466.99, a record 33% savings, on Amazon.

Lego Icons Boutique Hotel set: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you've ever wanted to build a boutique hotel out of Lego bricks, the toy giant has answered the call. For Prime Day 2025, the Icons Boutique Hotel is $70 off at $159.99. You'll craft this iconic hotel out of 3,066 pieces and even build an attached art gallery.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set: was $159.99 now $111.99 at Amazon If you're a Star Wars fan who leans towards the Dark Side – or are shopping for someone who is – this day one Prime Day Deal is for you. Amazon's dropped the price of this display and play worthy Imperial Star Destroyer to $111.99. A return to the lowest price we've tracked, which first appeared on May 4th. You'll make the iconic ship out of 1,555 pieces, and it comes with 7 Minifigures.

Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera set: was $99.99 now $62.99 at Amazon This set first arrived when Disney was celebrating 100 years and was dubbed a tribute to Walt Disney, featuring an impressive classic video camera that you'll wind up building out of 811 pieces. The film reel, which you'll wind through, highlights some classic Disney film moments. For Prime Day, it's now available at a new record low price of $62.99.

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $27.64 at Amazon The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 54% off at $27.64. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.

Lego Sunflowers set: was $14.99 now $7.94 at Amazon If you simply want an easy and fun Lego build, this Sunflowers set is for you. And it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. From 191 pieces, you can create two lovely Lego sunflowers.

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants set: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon What's better than one Lego set? Well, a Lego set that lets you build nine seperate things. This Tiny Plants set, part of the Lego Botanicals line, lets you create nine plants, all housed in terracotta pots that you'll also construct out of Lego. Right now, it's 20% off on Amazon for just $39.99.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's close to a record-low price of $23.99.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.

Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House set: was $159.99 now $127.99 at Amazon 'Drawers! Floors! Doors!' let's build the Family Madrigal house from Disney's Encanto out of Lego. This 1,560-piece set is 11% off at $127.99 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day and includes 6 Minifigures and two animal figurines. Anyone who loves to watch this film on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, will love building this set.