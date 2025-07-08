Amazon has a mega Lego sale for Prime Day – here are my 17 picks from $6.99
Nearly every Lego theme is discounted for the shopping holiday
Deal by deal, or rather brick by brick, Amazon’s been rolling out some pretty impressive offers – we’ve seen the Oura Ring drop to the lowest price and Samsung discounts galore. But here, I’m focusing in on the massive Lego sale that Amazon’s dropped for Prime Day 2025, and in some cases, it rivals the 4th of July and early sale discounts on fan-favorite sets across themes.
One of the most impressive Lego Technic sets – a Liebherr Crawler Crane – is a massive $233 off, while a Star Wars Star Destroyer is $48 off, and dozens of other sets are seeing impressive savings. You can even get some awesome casual sets for under $10 and for as low as $6.99.
Amazon is also discounting several themes beyond Technic and Star Wars. And those include Lego City, Disney, Pixar, Creator, and the always-popular Botanicals sets. So, without any further ado, and after countless hours scouring the Prime Day sale, here are the best Prime Day Lego deals.
The 17 best Prime Day Lego deals
I've been eyeing this set for the longest time, as it's easily one of the coolest. With this 2,883-piece set, you'll construct a Liebherr Crawler Crane LR, which will stand over 39 inches tall when complete. It's also controllable via a companion app and comes with an electric motor. This Lego Technic set is currently discounted to $466.99, a record 33% savings, on Amazon.
If you've ever wanted to build a boutique hotel out of Lego bricks, the toy giant has answered the call. For Prime Day 2025, the Icons Boutique Hotel is $70 off at $159.99. You'll craft this iconic hotel out of 3,066 pieces and even build an attached art gallery.
If you're a Star Wars fan who leans towards the Dark Side – or are shopping for someone who is – this day one Prime Day Deal is for you. Amazon's dropped the price of this display and play worthy Imperial Star Destroyer to $111.99. A return to the lowest price we've tracked, which first appeared on May 4th. You'll make the iconic ship out of 1,555 pieces, and it comes with 7 Minifigures.
This set first arrived when Disney was celebrating 100 years and was dubbed a tribute to Walt Disney, featuring an impressive classic video camera that you'll wind up building out of 811 pieces. The film reel, which you'll wind through, highlights some classic Disney film moments. For Prime Day, it's now available at a new record low price of $62.99.
If you're excited for the new Jurassic World movie, you'll probably love this Lego. And it's down to a super affordable price of just $23.99 for Prime Day 2025. It comes complete with two dinosaurs and two minifigures, plus a truck and motorcycle you'll build.
The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 54% off at $27.64. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.
Celebrate Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with this Brickheadz set, which lets you build Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul. For Prime Day, this collectible is down to $37.99.
If you simply want an easy and fun Lego build, this Sunflowers set is for you. And it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. From 191 pieces, you can create two lovely Lego sunflowers.
What's better than one Lego set? Well, a Lego set that lets you build nine seperate things. This Tiny Plants set, part of the Lego Botanicals line, lets you create nine plants, all housed in terracotta pots that you'll also construct out of Lego. Right now, it's 20% off on Amazon for just $39.99.
There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's close to a record-low price of $23.99.
Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever, at $67.98, and makes a superb display piece.
R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.
This excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 set is a delight. With 261 pieces, you can build a retro camera, a video camera, or a TV set. Best of all, the set is just $15.99.
'Drawers! Floors! Doors!' let's build the Family Madrigal house from Disney's Encanto out of Lego. This 1,560-piece set is 11% off at $127.99 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day and includes 6 Minifigures and two animal figurines. Anyone who loves to watch this film on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, will love building this set.
Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, for Memorial Day, this 94-piece set is just $9.99.
Love a podrace? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Currently, this set is 33% off at $53.99 ahead of Prime Day on Amazon.
The Clone Wars is one of my favorite Star Wars TV shows, and along with streaming it on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, I might just pick up this set to build while I watch it. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor ship is 20% off at Amazon for just $35.99, and comes with an Ahsoka and Anakin Minifigure plus an R7-A7 droid.
Amazon's Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.