There's a mega Lego sale ahead of Prime Day - I've picked 11 deals I'd buy from $6.99

Brick by brick, day by day, we’re getting closer to Amazon’s summer sale extravaganza for Prime members. Prime Day officially kicks off on July 8, 2025, and instead of just being a two-day affair, it’s four days this year.
But here’s the good news – while we do expect some epic, significant price cuts to occur then, you don’t need to wait to find deals. The TechRadar team is already hard at work finding the best early Prime Day deals that you can shop for right now at Amazon and other retailers, such as Walmart.
Here, though, I’m using my Lego expertise – I have well over 25 sets – to build this list of the 11 best Lego sets that are discounted right now on Amazon. These deals come in advance of Prime Day and whether you’re a Star Wars fan, a sucker for Lego Botanicals, really like Marvel, or countless themes in between, there’s a Lego set on sale that I bet will pique your interest.
Today's 10 best Lego deals on Amazon
Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, this 94-piece set is just $6.99.
Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever, at $67.89, and makes a superb display piece.
his excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 set is a delight. With 261 pieces, you can build a retro camera, a video camera, or a TV set. Best of all, the set is just $15.99.
There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's back down to a record-low price of $23.95.
The Piranha Plant is an iconic figure from the 'Super Mario' games, and you can now build one out of Lego, complete with a pot made from a green pipe. This set, made from 540 pieces, is just $47.99 at Amazon, just five cents away from a return to the lowest price we've tracked.
I've been eyeing this set for the longest time, as it's easily one of the coolest. With this 2,883-piece set, you'll construct a Liebherr Crawler Crane LR, which will stand over 39 inches tall when complete. It's also controllable via a companion app and comes with an electric motor. This Lego Technic set is currently discounted to $611.97, a 11% savings, on Amazon.
The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 34% off at $39.49. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.
Is there a more iconic droid than R2-D2? I don't think so, and right now, you can build your own version of the best Astromech droid for just $79.95, a discount from the $99.99 list price.
Lego's Technic sets are some of the most fun, and with this, you'll build a working model of the Earth with the moon in orbit around it. This 526-piece set is discounted by 20% to just $59.99.
I'm likely picking this one up myself, but this set is a battle pack of the iconic 501st Clone Troopers. You'll build an AV-7 Anti-Vehicle Cannon and four Minifigures, all for the discounted price of $15.99.
Love a podrace? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Currently, this set is 33% off at $53.99 ahead of Prime Day on Amazon.
'Drawers! Floors! Doors!' let's build the Family Madrigal house from Disney's Encanto out of Lego. This 1,560-piece set is 11% off at $127.99 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day and includes 6 Minifigures and two animal figurines. Anyone who loves to watch this film on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, will love building this set.
