Recommended reading

There's a mega Lego sale ahead of Prime Day - I've picked 11 deals I'd buy from $6.99

Deals
By published

Star Wars, Technic, Marvel, Disney, and Botanical sets are all discounted

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary set
(Image credit: Lego)

Brick by brick, day by day, we’re getting closer to Amazon’s summer sale extravaganza for Prime members. Prime Day officially kicks off on July 8, 2025, and instead of just being a two-day affair, it’s four days this year.

Shop more deals at Amazon

But here’s the good news – while we do expect some epic, significant price cuts to occur then, you don’t need to wait to find deals. The TechRadar team is already hard at work finding the best early Prime Day deals that you can shop for right now at Amazon and other retailers, such as Walmart.

Here, though, I’m using my Lego expertise – I have well over 25 sets – to build this list of the 11 best Lego sets that are discounted right now on Amazon. These deals come in advance of Prime Day and whether you’re a Star Wars fan, a sucker for Lego Botanicals, really like Marvel, or countless themes in between, there’s a Lego set on sale that I bet will pique your interest.

Today's 10 best Lego deals on Amazon

Lego City Police Car set
Lego City Police Car set: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon

Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, this 94-piece set is just $6.99.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary Edition set
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary Edition set: was $84.99 now $67.89 at Amazon

Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever, at $67.89, and makes a superb display piece.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera : was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

his excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 set is a delight. With 261 pieces, you can build a retro camera, a video camera, or a TV set. Best of all, the set is just $15.99.

View Deal
Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set
Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's back down to a record-low price of $23.95.

View Deal
Image
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant set

The Piranha Plant is an iconic figure from the 'Super Mario' games, and you can now build one out of Lego, complete with a pot made from a green pipe. This set, made from 540 pieces, is just $47.99 at Amazon, just five cents away from a return to the lowest price we've tracked.

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR set
Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR set: was $699.99 now $611.97 at Amazon

I've been eyeing this set for the longest time, as it's easily one of the coolest. With this 2,883-piece set, you'll construct a Liebherr Crawler Crane LR, which will stand over 39 inches tall when complete. It's also controllable via a companion app and comes with an electric motor. This Lego Technic set is currently discounted to $611.97, a 11% savings, on Amazon.

View Deal
Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set
Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $39.49 at Amazon

The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 34% off at $39.49. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 building set
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 building set: was $99.99 now $79.95 at Amazon

Is there a more iconic droid than R2-D2? I don't think so, and right now, you can build your own version of the best Astromech droid for just $79.95, a discount from the $99.99 list price.

View Deal
Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set
Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set: was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Lego's Technic sets are some of the most fun, and with this, you'll build a working model of the Earth with the moon in orbit around it. This 526-piece set is discounted by 20% to just $59.99.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack set
Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack set: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

I'm likely picking this one up myself, but this set is a battle pack of the iconic 501st Clone Troopers. You'll build an AV-7 Anti-Vehicle Cannon and four Minifigures, all for the discounted price of $15.99.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace set
Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace set: was $79.99 now $53.99 at Amazon

Love a podrace? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Currently, this set is 33% off at $53.99 ahead of Prime Day on Amazon.

View Deal
Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House set
Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House set: was $159.99 now $127.99 at Amazon

'Drawers! Floors! Doors!' let's build the Family Madrigal house from Disney's Encanto out of Lego. This 1,560-piece set is 11% off at $127.99 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day and includes 6 Minifigures and two animal figurines. Anyone who loves to watch this film on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, will love building this set.

View Deal
Lego City Police Car set
Lego City Police Car set: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon

Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, for Memorial Day, this 94-piece set is just $9.99.

View Deal
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.