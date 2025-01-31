I got a first look at the new Lego flower sets in a botanical garden, and the Mini Orchid should be on your list

Lego has set up Botanical Gardens in NYC, Atlanta, and Nashville this weekend.

It's your chance to see the latest flower sets being added to the Lego Botanical theme.

The Mini Orchid, Lucky Bamboo, and Flower Arrangement stole the show.

Alongside impressive ships from Star Wars and a highly-detailed replica of the Endurance ship, some of the most popular sets in recent history from The Lego Group have been from the Botanical theme, specifically flower offerings.

And alongside the latest sets in the line, like a Mini Orchid and a Flower Arrangement, Lego is celebrating its latest drop – not with a drone show, like it did for its space theme – but with pop-up Botanical Gardens in New York City, Atlanta, and Nashville. These are free to the public for this weekend, and you can score some freebies if you’re a Lego Insider – a free reward program – and check out the latest sets in real life.

I got the chance to head over to the New York City location to get a feel for the pop-up and to see the latest and greatest from the Lego Botanical lineup. Now I’m sharing my three favorites from the collection and where you can get them cause we all deserve a little treat as the first month of 2025 comes to a close. And with gift-giving moments on the horizon already, the Lego flower sets are some of the most-wanted.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Standing over 11 inches tall after you build the 325 pieces, Lucky Bamboo has to be my favorite addition to the Botanical lineup. It not only looks great but is ready to be displayed as you’ll build the small pot and stand complete with little Lego pebbles. You’ll end up with three bamboo stems at various heights in what will likely be a relaxing build.

The Lego Lucky Bamboo set is available now from Lego or Amazon for $29.99.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

So new that it’s still up for preorder only is the Flower Arrangement, which is a set that goes a bit further than some of the previous bouquets that have been released. With this, you’ll build a range of flowers, including ranunculus, lilies, hydrangea, and peonies, among many others of varying sizes, but also a white vase that you’ll construct out of Lego bricks. This one could easily sit on a kitchen counter, a dining table, a nightstand, or even on a shelf.

Depending on which route in the building manual you choose, you can create one of two designs and add other Lego flowers to the vase. This is pretty neat and infinitely customizable. This set, which includes 1,161 pieces, is available for preorder at Lego for $109.99.

Lego Flower Arrangement: $109.99 at LEGO While the Flower Arrangement isn't available for preorder at Amazon yet, you can score the Flower Bouquet set, which you can add to this set at a rare discount for $47.99 from $59.99.

(Image credit: Future)

The full-sized Lego Orchid set is one of the originals and most popular – it’s actually been purchased over 10,000 times on Amazon this month – and now there is a miniature version that strikes its own chord. At just 274 pieces, it stands at over 10 inches with plenty of pedals, and like all other Lego flower sets, it never needs to be watered.

More precisely, you’ll build five Orchid flowers, a few leaves, and the pot on a faux-wooden plinth. This would likely make a great gift and an epic desk or living space addition.

The Mini Orchid is available now from Lego or Amazon for $29.99. The full-size Lego Orchid is also discounted on Amazon to just $39.99 from $49.99.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

While these three are my current favorites in the Botanicals lineup from Lego, a few other sets are also on display, including some of the original flower themes.

Additionally, another standout was seeing the forthcoming, up for pre-order now, Lego take on Van Gogh's classic Sunflowers painting. Constructed out of 2,615 pieces, the Lego Vincent van Gogh – Sunflowers adds another dimension to the classic painting as you'll build the flowers so that they protrude from the art itself. It's stunning in person and looks well worth the $199.99 price.

If you're sold, Lego is taking preorders now, and the set will ship from March 1, 2025.