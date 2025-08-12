As a deals editor specializing in TVs, I'm constantly searching for the best offers, and I've just come across an incredible discount on LG's all-new and stunning C5 OLED display.



Amazon has the 55-inch LG C5 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99 (originally $1,799.99), thanks to a $500 discount. That's a new record-low price, and an unbelievable deal for a newly released and feature-packed LG OLED TV.



The LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year and is on track to top our best-rated TV list, surpassing its predecessor, the LG C4. The five-star rated TV delivers an exceptional picture experience with brighter displays and improved contrast, thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. You're also getting impressive sound with a built-in 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system and LG's webOS 25 smart platform, which includes new AI features.



Today's deal from Amazon on LG's C5 OLED TV is a limited-time offer and the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're looking for a gorgeous new OLED display packed with premium features, I highly recommend the LG C5 55-inch OLED TV, available for $1,299.99.

Today's best TV deal: LG's C5 OLED for a record-low price

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon LG's all-new C5 OLED display is the best new TV of 2025, and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Shop more of today's best TV sales and deals

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for just under $1,000 at Amazon. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $359.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The popular LG UT75 65-inch TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $798.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,186.95 at Amazon The LG C3 has been a best-seller here at TechRadar since its release in 2023, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy LG's C4 OLED TV is the predecessor to the LG C5, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,399.99, thanks to Best Buy's $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide. You can also look forward to discounts at this year's Labor Day sales event.