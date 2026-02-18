My favorite business mini PC tackles AI and 3D modeling with ease — and Lenovo just cut the price by $528

My top-choice mini PC for business and enterprise users just got a major discount with the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra Gen 2 now $1431 (was $1959) at Lenovo.

Now, this isn't just any business-focused mini PC. It's the full package, loaded with the Intel Core Ultra 5 235 vPro CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. But what really seals the deal here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 discrete graphics card. Lenovo also says the NPU "boosts AI efficiency for enhanced productivity."

With specs like that, expect this small-business machine to capably tackle just about any productivity task. True, it's overkill for professional running Microsoft Word and checking the occasional email - but for resource-intensive workloads and content creation projects, it's ideally specced.

Today's top ThinkCentre Neo Ultra Gen 2 deal

In design, the Gen 2 edition of the ThinkCentre Neo Ultra is effectively the same as the first generation model we tested. In that review, we called it "a desktop PC the size of a Mac Studio with enterprise-grade performance, security, and decent ports."

And the upgrade is more or less identical in that regard. What it does do, however, is beef up the specs a little more.

So, now, there's the RTX 50-series graphics card instead of the previous 4060 GPU, and equips the mini PC with the Core Ultra 9 processor. Unlike the previous iteration, it now also features USB-C (Thunderbolt 4, USB 40Gbps) with power delivery.

On the AI side, the Neo Ultra Gen 2's neural processing unit is capable of 13 trillion operations per second.

The only major downgrade is limiting support to up to seven displays (the Gen 1 supported up to 8). Hardly a deal-breaker for most users.

In use, it's like a mini PC workstation, well-suited to business professionals, engineers, and developers running heavy workloads like AI and data modeling, document management, video editing, and 3D modeling.

I generally recommend either model to professionals - but at this price, I'd absolutely choose the newer Gen 2 edition.

Just one thing to note. This deal bundles in Windows 11 Home, but for full business use, I'd recommend upgrading that to Windows 11 Pro.

For more top-performers, I've selected the best mini PCs we've tested.