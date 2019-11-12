The best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals in the US in November 2019

This is a fantastic time to find cheap TV sales with price cuts from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more. We've tracked down the best TV deals from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony, and more. There's a rich range of features and prices so there's something for everyone's needs and budgets.



To help guide you through the best selection of cheap TVs we think are worthy of your time. You'll find massive discounts on 4K TVs in different sizes and prices. You'll also find savings on TVs that are powered by streaming services like the Fire TV and Roku experience which are fantastic ways to enjoy a huge range of optional streaming services.



To make things easier for you, our selection of 4K TV deals has been split into different size categories and we've also picked a standout model from all the TV sales for our Deal of the Week prize too.

We'll continue to update this page with new deals as we find them in the latest TV sales, so you can spend less time shopping, confident that you're going to find the best TV prices on this one page. If you're looking for the best deals in the UK, we've got you covered there too.

TechRadar's best TV deal of the week:

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $548 $398 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Vizio M-Series 4K TV on sale for $398. The smart TV features include a built-in Chromecast and is compatible with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control your TV.

This week's other best cheap TV sales highlights

32-49 inch

TCL 32-Inch Roku Smart LED TV $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated TCL 32-inch smart TV on sale for just $149.99. The LED TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

RCA 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV $449.99 $169.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small screen budget TV, the RCA 43-inch is a fantastic option. The 4K TV features four different HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices and stream your favorite multimedia.

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small-screen TV, the JVC 43-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option. On sale for just $199.99, the smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can enjoy content from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more.

RCA 43-inch FHD Roku Smart LED TV $239 $199.99 at Walmart

Get the RCA 43-inch smart TV with built-in Roku on sale at Walmart for just $199.99. That's $30 cheaper than last week, but a few months ago this HD would have cost you an extra $200. Nowadays though, perhaps you're better off getting a 4K TV deals instead - some of them are even cheaper this week.

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV $238 $218 at Walmart

You can get the TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $218. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

50-59 inch

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features, then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $179, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices. We'd usually say you should be opting for a 4K TV instead, but this is extremely cheap for a 50-inch screen even if it's just 1080p.

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $379.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The top-rated RCA 50-inch TV is on sale at Walmart for $199.99. That's a $180 discount for the 4K UHD TV that features four HDMI inputs so you can stream your favorite multimedia.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV $379.99 $239.99 at Walmart

Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal for under $250 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is. The 55-inch TV lacks smart features but is a great budget option if you're looking for a basic midsize 4K TV.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $248 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for $248 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $299.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get the Hisense UHD TV on sale for $299.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $427.99 $328 at Walmart

The Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale at Walmart for $328. The smart TV features a single universal guide so you can seamlessly stream content and live TV shows.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $349.99 at Walmart

Save $130 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $548 $398 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Vizio M-Series 4K TV on sale for $398. The smart TV features hands-free voice control with the Google Assistant and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon

You can save $300 on the TCL 55-inch 4K TV at Amazon. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes.



60-85 inch

Hisense 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $499.99 $359.99 at Walmart

A fantastic cheap price for a 4K 60-inch TV, you can get the Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $359.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

RCA 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV $899.99 $399.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a 65-inch TV, you can get the RCA 4K TV on sale for $419.99 at Walmart. The UHD TV features three HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $748 $498 at Walmart

Walmart has the Vizio 65-inch M-Series 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $498. The 4K TV delivers a cinema-like experience thanks to the quantum dot technology and features SmartCast 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to stream movies and TV shows on your TV.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $798 $529.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for large-screen TV, you can get the Element 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $529.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV $1,799.99 $729.99 at Walmart

If size is of the utmost importance, here's an affordable 75-inch option. At this price, you won't get a lot of features, but you will get a lot of square inches. Walmart is selling it for nearly half of its list price. The lack of a smart app for streaming hurts a little, but you could always pick up a cheap Fire Stick to go with it.

TCL 75-inch 4 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the TCL 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in, which allows you to enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV shows as well as live TV.View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $1,099.99 $746.99 at Walmart

Snag the LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $746.99. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Samsung 82-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $2,799.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $800 on the massive Samsung 82-inch 4K TV. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K UHD processor and includes a voice remote so you can browse movies and TV shows completely hands-free.

