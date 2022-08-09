Labor Day sales 2022: when it is and where to find the best deals this year

We're quickly closing in on this year's Labor Day sales, with only a few weeks left until a wide range of retailers kick off the biggest sales event this side of Black Friday. Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's are just a few of the big names we're expecting big things from this Labor Day - which falls on Monday, September 5th for 2022.

Whether you're going to be shopping home appliances, furniture, mattresses, and grills or TVs, laptops, and tech, we'll have all the best deals right here on this page as soon as they land. While it's still early days yet, we're in full preparation mode here at TechRadar updating this page with everything you need to know about the upcoming Memorial Day sales, including what types of products you'll find on sale and who has the best deals on the big day.

The majority of this information can be found just below in our FAQ section, which covers all the basic questions you may have. Just below that, you'll find more detailed retailer-specific information with a quick A-Z of the best brands to check out, alongside when we expect their Labor Day sales to begin. As we draw closer to the event we'll be packing this page full of the deals as soon as they land, so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in again closer to the big day itself.

Labor Day sales 2021: FAQ

When do the Labor Day sales begin? Labor Day falls on Monday 5th of September this year, although we expect plenty of retailers to start their sales ahead of this date. It's generally assumed these days that with any big retail event - the Labor Day sales included - that you'll get plenty of deals upwards of a week in advance, although this isn't a hard and fast rule. Still, if you're looking to shop early, it's worth keeping an eye out from late August onwards.

Does Amazon do Labor Day sales? Yes and no. It's unlikely that Amazon will run its own event that's specifically labeled a 'Labor Day sale', but it is likely it'll be participating in some form or another. It's a big day for online shopping in general so you can expect Amazon will be offering up plenty of price cuts - especially if rival retailers like Best Buy or Walmart are running big events on the day. Put simply, if you're looking for cheap laptops, TVs, headphones, or anything electronic then you should have plenty to check out at Amazon on Labor Day. We'll also be including Amazon's best deals on this page when the time comes.

What items get discounted for the Labor Day sales?

The Labor Day Sales traditionally cover things like appliances, both outdoor and indoor furniture, and home items in general. You'll also find awesome sales on things like mattresses as well as end-of-summer items like BBQ grills. As you'd expect, it's also a great time to pick up clearance patio furniture for next year at places like Lowes and Home Depot - which normally have free delivery too.

As with any online shopping event, the Labor Day sales will also have a ton of cheap tech deals to check out too. We expect retailers like Best Buy and Walmart to come out the gates with some really cheap laptops and 4K TV deals - which are always favorites for our readers in particular. We should also see discounted headphones and smart hubs too - especially if Amazon joins in as sales on its own devices are pretty much a given on any sales event.

Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon tend to have the widest selection of deals in the Labor Day sales covering pretty much all the bases. Last year we did see quite a few more specialized retailers like Dell, Lenovo, and HP join in too, which were particularly good for laptop deals. If you'd like to see a full run down of last year's top Labor Day sales, we've preserved some just below.



How did Labor Day start?

Labor Day itself started as a way to celebrate the efforts and contributions of the American Labor movement and everyday workers, from its inception in 1894 all the way to the present day. In recent years, like many federal holidays, it's been used as an opportunity by many retailers to offer big discounts on a whole array of items. Subsequently, it's often regarded as the best time for shopping in between the earlier Memorial Day sales and the Black Friday sales in November.

Expected Labor Day sales 2022

Amazon: Expected start date - 5th of September

Amazon doesn't tend to launch a specifically labeled 'Labor Day sale' each year but that won't stop its store pages from being full of deals come early September. Expect tons of price matching and daily deals on everything from super cheap 4K TVs to expensive Apple products. As always, Amazon is particularly good for cheaper consumer electronics as well as various back-to-school essentials.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Expected start date - 3rd of September

Bed Bath & Beyond will be a great place to stop by on Labor Day if you're on the hunt for homewares and furniture. While deals are available all year round from this retailer, it's likely to launch a big Labor Day sale close to the big day itself - probably a few days earlier, if not a full week ahead.

Best Buy: Expected start date - 29th of August

Best Buy will be a great choice for cheap laptops, TVs, and home appliances this Labor Day if any of these items are on your shopping list. As with the other big retailers (Amazon, Walmart), Best Buy may not launch a sale specifically branded for Labor Day itself but you can expect some sort of big retail event during the Labor Day week, possibly even as soon as the weekend prior.

Casper: Expected start date - TBC

The Labor Day sales are likely to be the best time this side of Black Friday in November to bag a great deal on a new mattress. Casper is one of the many big names that usually holds a big annual sale for Labor Day, including discounts on its premium mattresses and plenty of bundled extras - including pillows, duvets, and protectors.

Dell: Expected start date - TBC

Dell always has fantastic prices on cheap laptops and we expect the retailer to roll into this year's Labor Day sales with a ton of great options - even if it doesn't launch a campaign specifically targeting Labor Day. For huge discounts on everything from super cheap Chromebooks to premium XPS ultrabooks, Dell is highly likely to be one of the best options for picking up a bargain this September.

Dyson: Expected start date - TBC

As well as the obvious discounts on Dyson vacuums, you can expect reductions on hair care and air treatment products at Dyson this Labor Day. Products to look out for with discounts are the excellent AirWrap and Air Purifier.

Emma Mattress: Expected start date - TBC

With the biggest discounts are usually reserved for Black Friday in November, you'll want to check back in once the sales have begun. We've seen reductions of at least 35% in the past, so expect that to return plus the possibility of free pillows, sheets, and other extras.

Home Depot: Expected start date - 29th of August

No Labor Day sales event would be complete without Home Depot, which traditionally holds one of the biggest and most 'complete' events of all retailers. If you're looking to pick up a few things for the house or yard then it's highly likely the retailer will kick things off a little early this year - most likely the beginning of September. Overall, expect the usual staples here - appliances of all types, decor, smart home, and plenty of power tools.

HP: Expected start date - TBC

Alongside Dell, HP is one of the best options for affordable laptops, desktops, monitors, and various other PC peripherals. We're expecting the HP Labor Day sale to offer all the usual discounts on Chromebooks, laptops, desktops, and monitors - including some limited-time doorbusters. HP usually kicks off its retail events a little earlier, so be on the lookout from around the 1st of September onwards.

Lenovo: Expected start date - TBC

Another top destination for laptop deals of all shapes and sizes, Lenovo should offer some fantastic Labor Day sales this year - even if it doesn't brand its website with Labor Day specifically. Expect great reductions throughout the week with deals on more Lenovo laptops, tablets, and smart home gear as well.

Lowe's: Expected start date - 29th of August

Has a little bit of everything you need for around the home: whether you want a bit of new tech or something for your next DIY project. As with Home Depot, we expect the Lowe's Labor Day sale to be vast and most likely launched a little early - possibly a week in advance. If you're looking for big savings on appliances, home goods, and power tools then definitely check in with Lowes.

Microsoft: Expected start date - TBC

Microsoft probably won't launch a Labor Day sale specifically, although a range of deals on its own-brand tech is highly likely over the course of the week. If you're looking for superb premium tablets and laptops then it'll be well worth checking in with Microsoft's deals on the excellent Surface range of devices.

Nectar Sleep: Expected start date - TBC

Nectar is another fine premium mattress brand that will be offering fantastic discounts come Labor Day. Usually, we see a saving of $100 on its premium memory foam mattresses and up to $399 of accessories included for free.

Newegg: Expected start date - TBC

Newegg will likely hold some sort of big retail event over Labor Day, even if doesn't specifically brand its store pages accordingly. Newegg has dozens of PC components, peripherals, and other tech items discounted at any one time and we expect it to ramp things up for Labor Day since it's the biggest retail event this side of Black Friday in November.

Nike: Expected start date - TBC

Nike is another retailer that likely won't hold a Labor Day sale specifically. Rather, it'll ramp up its usual season sales to compete with the other brands out there. Usually, you can find discounts of up 40% off a range of Nike shoes, fashion, and accessories - often on clearance items.

Samsung: Expected start date - TBC

Samsung is quickly becoming one of our favorite retailers to check out at any given retail event - namely because it's just so damn generous with its promotions. This year we've not only seen amazing bundle deals on appliances, huge price cuts on tablets and computers, but a ton of exceptional promotions on some of the best smartphones money can buy. Also, if you're on the hunt for TV deals this Labor Day, don't forget to check in with Samsung's excellent range of QLED displays - highly likely to be on sale over Labor Day.

Verizon: Expected start date - TBC

Verizon's always got a number of great deals at any one time over at its store page - most of which we expect to carry on throughout the Labor Day sales period. Realistically, it doesn't tend to swap out its deals that regularly (especially its trade-in rebates), but we might be in for a few surprises over Labor Day with a bit of luck.

Walmart: Expected start date - 29th of August

No surprises here - Walmart will definitely have one of the biggest Labor Day sales this September, both in the quality and the sheer amount of deals on offer. Generally speaking, you can get everything from Walmart at any one time although we'd single it out as a particularly good choice for cheap 4K TVs, windows laptops, and small appliances like air fryers.

