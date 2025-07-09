Samsung just announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and yes it does look to be a stellar foldable, but importantly that also means you can snag the older model with a massive discount – it’s down to just $1,149.99 at Amazon (a saving of nearly 40%-off its full $1,899.99 price tag) as part of this year’s Prime Day sale.

This phone has been my main handset this past year because it offers a solid camera setup, a good battery life, and best of all a big 7.6-inch inner screen which is perfect for gaming, reading, and watching videos. It's easily my favorite gadget of the past few years.

The only thing to consider is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a full-on upgrade with a bigger 8-inch screen, more efficient battery, and an Ultra-quality 200MP sensor. So while it isn’t on sale yet, the newer model might still be the better pick even at full-price – especially if you’re willing to wait for a discount which is likely to appear in the coming months (especially around Black Friday) based on Samsung’s previous discounts.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

We haven’t spent enough time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to review it in-full, but our hands-on experience with the phone has been great so far. I’ve given it a whirl for a few hours and the camera quality and screen size differences are stark – you can instantly tell the newer model has some serious upgrades.

It also has an advanced chipset which in conjunction with One UI 8 brings with it some software improvements to boot – I’m particularly excited to use the foldable’s new Now Brief and photo editing tools (Now Brief was on the S25 models, but not last year’s foldables).



None of this is to say last year’s model is bad. I have loved using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and at this discounted price it’s an absolute steal.

If you’re desperate to upgrade your phone and are looking to spend a lot less than a foldable’s full-price, this is a great deal. If you are on the fence, however, you might be better holding off to wait for a Z Fold 7 deal.

