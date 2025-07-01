At the time of writing it might not yet be July 4th proper, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from launching its deals early including this $400-saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (now $1,499.99).

Plus with trade in you can snag up to an extra $300 off, which makes this already great deal even better.

But there’s a big reason you might want to wait before buying this foldable smartphone, even if I think it’s excellent tech. And that reason is Galaxy Unpacked. This event, taking place on 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST on July 9, is where we’re expecting to see not one but two new Folds – and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be something special according to leaks.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you don’t want to wait like I’ve suggested, that's absolutely fine, as you’ll get your hands on this foldable which is over 20%-off for the 4th of July. With its massive inner screen and flexible design you’ll find this device feels like a genuine upgrade over your current phone, though the cameras can be a bit of a let down.

Why you shouldn’t buy today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a superb phone in many ways.

Its large screen is perfect for for watching shows or gaming, its flexible design lets you take sharper selfies as you can use the rear camera, and it boasts some solid specs which make it feel like a genuine upgrade over your existing phones in a way that the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S25 just don’t over their predecessors (the iPhone 15 and Galaxy 24).

But it isn’t a full-throttle upgrade. Case in point, the cameras are a serious step down from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra despite the Z Fold 6 costing more.

That’s apparently set to change soon, however, as Samsung’s next foldable – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – is rumored to boast better cameras as well as a bigger screen, a more durable build, and the latest One UI 8 software out the box (Samsung’s Android 16).

What’s more, there’s talk we may also get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model, which could push things up to an even higher level.

Regardless, once the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is no longer the top of the line model – either falling to second or third depending on what Samsung showcases – its price will seriously drop too.

That means you might be able to snag an even better deal if you can hold out for a little over a week.