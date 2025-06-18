The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could both include a Google AI Pro subscription

This provides access to advanced AI video creation tools like Veo 3 Fast and Flow

It's possible this bundled subscription will last six months

Samsung often chucks in freebies with its high-end phones, and it’s looking like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be no exception, as they might be bundled with a subscription to Google AI Pro.

This is according to Android Authority, which while digging around in code for the latest beta version of the Google app, has found reference to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 being eligible for free access to Google AI Pro.

This is a subscription service that usually costs $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month, and unlocks access to Veo 3 Fast video generation, as well as Flow (an AI filmmaking tool built with Veo 3).

Veo 3 Fast lets you turn text into videos with sound, while Flow lets you do things like edit and extend shots, and directly control the ‘camera.’ So, if you’re interested in AI filmmaking then Google AI Pro is well worth having.

Those are arguably the headline features of Google AI Pro, but it also gives you increased access to other AI tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on 2.5 Pro, along with 2TB of Google One cloud storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

A six-month subscription

Of course, there’s no guarantee the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will actually come with a free subscription to this.

But it looks likely, as not only was mention of this spotted in the Google app, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched with a similar freebie.

In the case of the Galaxy S25 series you got six months free access to Gemini Advanced, which was basically an earlier iteration of what’s now called Google AI Pro.

So perhaps the company’s upcoming foldables will also include a six-month subscription, but that’s just speculation, as Android Authority hasn’t found any information on the duration.

We should find out exactly what – if any – freebies Samsung has planned soon though, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably both launch in the first half of July.