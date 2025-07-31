Xbox Game Pass reached "nearly $5 billion" in revenue over the last year

Microsoft's FY25 Q4 results reveal that Xbox gaming revenue is up by 10% year-over-year, and Xbox content and services are up by 13%

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also says that there are 500 million monthly active users across gaming platforms and devices

Microsoft has shared a new milestone for Xbox Game Pass, which attained "nearly $5 billion" in revenue for the first time over the last year.

This achievement was announced as part of the company's FY25 Q4 earnings report detailing the results of the last 12 months (ending June 30, 2025), where CEO Satya Nadella also revealed that Microsoft has 500 million monthly active users across gaming platforms and devices.

“We are now the top publisher on both Xbox and PlayStation this quarter,” said Nadella. "...Game Pass annual revenue was nearly $5 billion for the first time" (via The Verge).

Overall, Xbox gaming revenue was up by 10% year-over-year, and Xbox content and services revenue, which includes Game Pass and first-party titles, is up by 13% this quarter.

This 13% increase could be attributed to Xbox's multi-platform push, which recently saw Xbox-exclusive games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 come to PS5.

Microsoft didn't share the latest subscriber numbers for the service, so there's no way to know if there has been an increase or decrease in members from 34 million players, which the company revealed in February 2024.

Xbox hardware revenue, however, is down 22% this quarter, which could be a consequence of Microsoft increasing the price of its Xbox Series consoles and accessories earlier this year.

Along with hardware price hikes, Microsoft also announced in May that some first-party titles will also be increased to $80 to match the cost of Nintendo Switch 2 games.

However, this plan may be subject to change as the company has since lowered the price of both The Outer Worlds 2 and Borderlands 4.