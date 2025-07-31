EA CEO Andrew Wilson has said there are no plans to increase the cost of Battlefield 6 to $80

In an investor's call, Wilson said, "We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage"

EA also confirmed that there will be no $80 games between now and the end of the current fiscal year, which is March 2026

Despite the rising cost of AAA games across the games industry, EA has said that it isn't looking to increase the price of Battlefield 6 to $80.

That's according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who responded to an investor asking the publisher about competitors now releasing $80 games during the company's Q1 earnings call on July 29 (via IGN).

"We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage," Wilson said. "That's in the construct of, we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products.

"When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value. We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet."

During the call, EA also confirmed that it had not factored in any price changes to its current fiscal year earnings guidance, suggesting that there will be no $80 games between now and the end of the current fiscal year, which is March 2026.

Nintendo set a new precedent earlier this year when it revealed that its Nintendo Switch 2 launch title, Mario Kart World, would cost $80.

Microsoft followed suit earlier this year by confirming that some first-party games would see a price increase to $79.99 later this year. However, the company recently announced that it had decided to lower the cost of both The Outer Worlds 2 and Borderlands 4.

Elsewhere, fans can look forward to the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal later today.

The livestream should also confirm a release date; however, an earlier report from reliable leaker Billbil-kun at Dealabs claims that the shooter will release on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.