Microsoft to raise the price of all Xbox Series consoles by $100 with software hitting $80, matching the cost of some Nintendo Switch 2 games

Microsoft is raising the prices of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, accessories, and headsets

Prices are set to change today, with some first-party games expected to be adjusted to $79.99 later this year

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in the US will see a $100 increase

Microsoft has announced that it is raising the prices of all Xbox consoles, accessories, and software.

In a new support post today, Microsoft confirmed that as of May 1, the prices of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will see an increase worldwide, with the US getting a massive $100 hike.

Some controllers are also being adjusted by at least $10 globally, while devices like the Adaptive Controller and Adaptive Joystick will remain the same, but the price of headsets is only going up in the United States and Canada.

Although the cost of games isn't changing right now, the company said the price of some of its new, first-party games will be adjusted to $79.99 starting this holiday season, matching the price of certain Nintendo Switch 2 titles.

In the Q&A section, Microsoft confirmed that this will apply to both physical and digital versions, but "different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points".

It also seems that the cost of Xbox Game Pass will remain the same.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development," Microsoft said. "Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."

You can check out the new prices of all consoles and accessories below.

New Xbox console pricing - US and UK:

Xbox Series S 512GB - $379.99 / £299.99 (was $299.99 / £249.99)

- $379.99 / £299.99 (was $299.99 / £249.99) Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 / £349.99 (was $349.99 / £299.99)

- $429.99 / £349.99 (was $349.99 / £299.99) Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 / £449.99 (was $449.99 / £349.99)

- $549.99 / £449.99 (was $449.99 / £349.99) Xbox Series X - $599.99 / £499.99 (was $499.99 / £399.99)

- $599.99 / £499.99 (was $499.99 / £399.99) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $729.99 / £589.99 (was $599.99 / £549.99)

New Xbox accessory pricing - US and UK:

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99 / £59.99 (no change)

- $64.99 / £59.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99 / £64.99 (no change)

- $69.99 / £64.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition - $79.99 / £74.99 (was $69.99 / no UK change)

- $79.99 / £74.99 (was $69.99 / no UK change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition - $89.99 / £74.99 (was $79.99 / no UK change)

- $89.99 / £74.99 (was $79.99 / no UK change) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 / £124.99 (no change)

- $149.99 / £124.99 (no change) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 / £169.99 (was $179.99 / £159.99)

- $199.99 / £169.99 (was $179.99 / £159.99) Xbox Stereo Headset - $64.99 / £45.99 (no change)

- $64.99 / £45.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 / £99.99 (was $109.99 / no UK change)