You might not have to wait long for the ROG Xbox Ally – a new leak suggests a launch may be sooner than you expect

A new leak suggests the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will launch on August 20

This is the same date it will be available at Gamescom 2025 at the Xbox booth

A Hollow Knight: Silksong demo will also be available at Gamescom 2025...

Microsoft and Asus' ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally handhelds were announced earlier in June, with an anticipated late 2025 launch date. However, that may not be as accurate as initially expected.

According to reliable leaker Billbil-kun via Dealabs, both ROG Xbox Ally models will launch on August 20, with pre-orders going live during Gamescom 2025. The new leak also corroborates the previous price rumors; the ROG Xbox Ally X will reportedly be priced at $899, and the ROG Xbox Ally at $599. Pricing in other regions could vary due to factors such as inflation and tariffs.

It's worth noting that Microsoft will be present at Gamescom in August, with hands-on opportunities for fans at the Xbox booth, so it lines up well with the leak suggesting an August 20 launch date. The long-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will also be available to test at the popular large-scale game expo.

If this leak is legitimate, it could mean that Silksong will also launch on August 20, as Xbox President Sarah Bond previously confirmed that the title will be available on Game Pass at launch of the new handhelds. Essentially, it may act as a shadow drop, which Microsoft has done before with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, and August may be the month to look forward to for Xbox and PC fans.

While we still need to await Microsoft's full confirmation, it appears as though the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will rival the MSI Claw A8, which has also been rumored to launch in August – and Microsoft and Asus may have the edge in that battle with a less expensive option.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Analysis: The ROG Xbox Ally X's price is a huge dealbreaker, but at least there's a cheaper alternative

I've been highly critical of handheld gaming PC manufacturers lately due to the huge leap in pricing for new devices, and we can see the same thing happening here with the ROG Xbox Ally X. However, I'm pleased to at least see that there is an inexpensive alternative – which is one aspect some mainstream handheld makers like MSI consider with new releases.

Having seen the underwhelming performance leap from AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme to the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, I don't think I could recommend the ROG Xbox Ally X at $899. While it's using a slightly different Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, I don't expect that to be too different from its standard version, at least when it comes to game performance.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I stated in my previous piece, I'm not pleased to see prices nearly reach $1,000 for handheld gaming PCs, but gamers aren't necessarily being completely priced out here, with the Ryzen Z2 A ROG Xbox Ally model at $599. Of course, we still need official confirmation on pricing, but if the latter model's price is this low, I'll have to give credit where credit is due.

Let's just hope there's enough availability, and prices don't suddenly spiral out of control.