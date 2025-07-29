Xbox will be showcasing Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom 2025

The game will be playable on the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds at the Xbox booth

Other titles present include Grounded 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4

Xbox has unveiled its plans for Gamescom 2025, which will include the opportunity to play a Hollow Knight: Silksong demo.

The brand will have a strong presence at the European gaming event, which runs from August 20 to 24 in Cologne, Germany. The Xbox booth will show off more than 20 games across a whopping 120 demo stations, alongside offering photo opportunities and unique experiences.

Big highlights include hands-on time with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, the two recently revealed Xbox PC handhelds. A demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable on the handheld, potentially giving us our first substantial look at the long-awaited game in years.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced back in 2019 but we have hardly heard a peep about it aside from a few brief appearances at various showcase events such as the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this year. The game also featured prominently in the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X reveal, where it was confirmed that it would be available in time for the handheld's launch.

Could this mean that a Hollow Knight: Silksong release is around the corner? It definitely seems so, especially with the handhelds slated for later this year.

The Xbox booth will also offer visitors the chance to try the likes of Grounded 2, the first public hands-on demo of Ninja Gaiden 4, in addition to some third-party titles like Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

