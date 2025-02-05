The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct now has official times for its April 2 broadcast

Nintendo has revealed the times its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air

Expect to watch it on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST

No other details have been revealed about the Direct's contents so far

We now have an official time for the April 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and it perhaps unsurprisingly falls in line with historical Nintendo Direct air times.

Announced by Nintendo's regional social channels on X / Twitter, the April 2 Nintendo Direct - which is set to be a full reveal and deeper dive on Nintendo Switch 2 - will go live at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST. This is about standard for most Nintendo Direct presentations, which typically air in the morning in the US and the afternoon for UK and European folks.

Before this, we only had that general April 2 live date to go off, which was revealed in the official Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer. Now, we have actual times set in stone, which will make it easier for budding viewers to plan their days around the presentation (or, you know, book the day off work which I will sadly not have the luxury to do. Sigh).

Join us on April 2nd at 6am PT for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.► https://t.co/XCecVa9Zid pic.twitter.com/ACu5pZUd0DFebruary 5, 2025

As for what we'll see during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company remains tight-lipped. While we probably won't get an exhaustive specs breakdown - at least not the kind you'd see from, say, PlayStation's Mark Cerny - it should give us a better idea of what improvements we can expect over the base Nintendo Switch hardware.

There are likely to be plenty of new game reveals, however, as well as the potential of an official launch date for the system. We already know a brand new Mario Kart game is on the way thanks to the Switch 2 announcement trailer, but could we also get updates on Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A? Both are still slated for a 2025 release, so one can certainly hope.

